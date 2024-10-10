The LSU Tigers Availability Report: Updated Status on Running Back Caden Durham
The SEC released the initial Injury Report for No. 13 LSU's Week 7 showdown against the Ole Miss Rebels with a myriad of Tigers listed.
LSU running back Caden Durham and a trio of wide receivers stole headlines with their statuses up in the air of Saturday night in Death Valley.
A look into the LSU Injury Report and who's questionable for Week 7:
The Update on Caden Durham
LSU running back Caden Durham has quickly emerged as a critical piece to the Tigers' offensive attack After bursting on the scene in Week 3 at South Carolina, he carried his momentum into Weeks 4 and 5.
In LSU's contest against South Alabama, it was Durham who handled business after ending the first half with 217 all-purpose yards (128 rushing yards and 89 receiving yards) and two touchdowns before heading to the sideline before the second quarter ended.
Durham suffered a foot injury and missed the remainder of the game.
“He’s doing great. 100 percent,” Kelly said last Tuesday. “He’s doing chin-ups right now.”
Following Saturday's contest against South Alabama, Kelly stated the program didn't believe this would be a long-term injury.
"We don't see it as anything that is going to be a major injury," LSU head coach Brian Kelly said following Saturday's game.
On Monday, Kelly detailed that Durham will practice this week and is expected to be a go.
The SEC revealed the initial Injury Report for Week 7 against Ole Miss with the Tigers listing Durham as "probable" for Saturday night.
Who else was on the report?
Trio of Wide Receivers: Kyle Parker, Chris Hilton and CJ Daniels
The Buzz: Hilton's Status in Jeopardy
LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton was expected to make his season debut against the UCLA Bruins, but didn't see the field in Week 4.
After suffering an ankle injury in August, Hilton has been sidelined, but continues trending in the right direction. He warmed up and went through pregame prior to the UCLA game for the first time all season.
Now, he'll continue practicing this week but is listed as "questionable" for Saturday. Hilton was joined by fellow wideouts Kyle Parker who is "out" and CJ Daniels who is "questionable".
Kelly detailed Hilton's "unusual" injury during Wednesday's SEC Teleconference.
"This is the first year that he's been a missing piece. It's been a complicated injury," Kelly said on Wednesday. "Chris has done everything to get back as quickly as possible. This has been an injury that we've done scans and we've done MRI's. The healing hasa just been slow.
"If he had the proper healing and was ready to go, he's put in the time and he has the want to to be out there. I want to be clear that everyone should understand that if Chris is able to be out there, he would be out there. This has just been one of those unusual injuries that has taken so much longer to heal than normal. We're going to get him back out there, and when he does, I'm certain that he's going to be a welcomed addition to our offense."
Now, the Tigers will continue utilizing the week to get healthy for a Top 15 showdown in Death Valley against No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday night.
