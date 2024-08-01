The LSU Tigers Fall Camp Guide: Storylines, Position Battles and Depth Chart
The LSU Tigers will open up preseason practice on Thursday with Brian Kelly and Co. preparing for Day 1 of Fall Camp.
Heading into the 2024 season, all eyes will turn to the expanded College Football Playoff with the Bayou Bengals in position to compete for a National Championship this season.
It'll be a new-look LSU squad with redshirt-junior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier lining up under center for the Tigers alongside several weapons to choose from.
The offense will be in pole position to succeed, but attention will shift to the defense once again under newly named defensive coordinator Blake Baker.
Here's a look into the storylines, position battles and depth chart projections:
Three Storylines to Follow:
No. 1: Blake Baker Headlines Revamped Staff on Defense
Kelly fired his entire on-field defensive staff this offseason after an abysmal 2023 season under Matt House and Co.
In the bottom half of the country, it was time for change on that side of the ball and Kelly went out and made splash hire after splash hire.
It started with reeling in defensive coordinator Blake Baker from Missouri and ended with defensive line guru Bo Davis returning to Baton Rouge after a stint with the Texas Longhorns.
Now, with a defensive staff headlined by Baker, Davis and secondary coach Corey Raymond, the group looks to make significant improvement on this side of the ball.
Kelly spoke at length of what Baker provides the LSU defense and what's impressed him most since he arrived in January:
"I think everybody has their flavor of what the scheme looks like. Blake certainly has an established comfort level in a particular scheme," Kelly said of Baker during SEC Media Days. "But it's relationships, it's getting players excited about stepping on the field. It's about players truly wanting to be part of those 11 guys running, hitting, being part of that unit.
"Blake's ability to orchestrate that, bring that together, is what has been the piece that is really evident."
No. 2: All Aboard the Nuss Bus
It's Garrett Nussmeier's time to shine in Baton Rouge after waiting time and time again to become the starter for the Tigers.
Now, all attention shifts to the redshirt-junior preparing to carry the torch. It was a historic 2023 season for the LSU offense with Jayden Daniels leading the charge, and with Nussmeier next in line, he's prepared for the moment.
A player who could have easily departed Baton Rouge and entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, Nussmeier sat back and waited his turn to get the "keys to the car" in Death Valley. A move that has Kelly ecstatic at what's now in store for his signal-caller.
"I think [Nussmeier] saw that we are going to develop our quarterbacks at LSU. We clearly have developed our quarterbacks and that he would continue to develop while he was in a back-up position," Kelly said during SEC Media Days. "So I think those [reasons] played a huge role [in him waiting it out]. Now he's got the keys to the car. I couldn't be more happy for him and for our football program that he's leading us."
No. 3: The Newcomers: Who Will Step Up?
Kelly and Co. reeled in several immediate impact newcomers this offseason ranging from 2024 signees to additions via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Now, after rolling through their first offseason with the Tigers, it's about carrying the momentum into preseason camp with LSU's Week 1 showdown against USC inching closer and closer.
All attention shifts to a trio of players: Safety Jardin Gilbert (Texas A&M transfer), WR Zavion Thomas (Mississippi State transfer) and WR CJ Daniels (Liberty transfer).
Not to mention five-star freshman Dominick McKinley preparing to wreak havoc at the interior defensive line slot.
With focus on the trio of transfers, along with a handful of freshmen, the Tigers are in a position where the newcomers must make an immediate impact in 2024 in order for LSU to see success.
Position Battles to Monitor:
Defensive Line: Can a Trio of Newcomers Step Up?
The lack of depth up front stole headlines during LSU's Spring Camp with only a handful of scholarship players on the roster.
Now, after retooling the position group, defensive line coach Bo Davis has a few weapons to work with leading up to the 2024 season.
Headlined by five-star freshman Dominick McKinley, the defensive line room will be one to monitor during preseason camp.
Jacobian Guillory can be penciled in as a starter, but who takes reps alongside him will be a piece to keep tabs on. Will it be McKinley? Or will transfer additions Jay'Viar Suggs (Grand Valley State) and Gio Paez (Wisconsin) step up?
McKinley... The freshman phenom hovered around the 275-285 pound range during his senior year of high school with Acadiana (La.), but has bulked up significantly this offseason. McKinley is now listed at 6-foot-6, 316 pounds heading into his first season with the Bayou Bengals. He's worked alongside Davis after arriving as a summer enrollee and has the chance to take significant snaps in 2024. Will the program take time to let him develop or throw him into the fire early as a true freshman?
Suggs... The 6-foot-3, 282-pounder tallied 21 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 5 pass breakups and 1 forced fumble in 2022 with GVSU. The following season in 2023, Suggs remained consistent after logging 21 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 5 sacks with 4 pass breakups and a forced fumble. Suggs has been a consistent contributor at the Division II level, but he's clearly ready to take it up a notch at a Power Four school. How will Davis and Co. utilize the impactful transfer?
Paez... Paez is from Los Angeles, California and redshirted his first season with the Badgers. In year two, he played in just one game, but it counted as the COVID season in 2020. Over the last three seasons, he’s played 32 games and logged 36 tackles. A small contributor with Wisconsin, it'll be intriguing to see his growth now that he's in Baton Rouge. Can he hit his stride and become a starter alongside Guillory?
Cornerbacks: Will Freshman Phenom PJ Woodland Earn the Nod?
The LSU secondary draws concern heading into the 2024 season after a lackluster year last fall, and with the return of cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond, all eyes will be on the defensive backs.
We saw sophomore Ashton Stamps and early-enrollee PJ Woodland take first-team reps to close out spring camp in April. Will the two remain the starters at the end of Fall Camp or will others emerge?
Sophomore Javien Toviano is suspended indefinitely following an arrest in July; leaving another wide open spot for someone to come in and compete.
Zy Alexander... Alexander missed the back end of the 2023 season after suffering a torn ACL, but all signs point to the Southeastern Louisiana transfer to be a go for preseason practice this week. An eight-game starter last year, he'll certainly compete for starting duties in 2024. Can he hit his stride and claim a spot?
Jyaire Brown and JK Johnson... The Ohio State transfers are other options to keep tabs on this offseason. For Johnson, he arrived in Baton Rouge last year, but suffered a season-ending leg injury before the 2023 season kicked off. Now, he looks to take a step and compete for starting duties. Fellow Buckeyes transfer Jyaire Brown will also be in the mix after earning second-team reps during spring.
Defensive coordinator Blake Baker has a history of playing in man coverage opposed to a zone. It'll be a pivotal factor in fall camp to see who can emerge as a player who can shine in that scheme.
STAR (hybrid safety/linebacker role): Major Burns vs. Kylin Jackson
The position holds the responsibility of both a weak side linebacker and a nickel back for Baker's defense. He implemented the role during spring camp with senior Major Burns taking first-team reps from beginning to end.
But we saw redshirt freshman Kylin Jackson emerge towards the end of camp and into the Spring Game as a player who can come in and make some noise this offseason.
All eyes will be on the progression of Jackson to see if he can come in and stir a position battle alongside Burns for starting duties in the star role.
Wide Receiver: Who Will Emerge Alongside Kyren Lacy?
Lacy will be LSU's WR1 to start the 2024 season after shining during the offseason. With first round draft selections Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. out, it's Lacy's turn to emerge as the next great out of Baton Rouge.
Who will take key reps alongside Lacy? Will it be Liberty transfer CJ Daniels, Mississippi State transfer Zavion Thomas, or redshirt junior Chris Hilton?
Daniels tallied 55 catches for 1,067 yards and 10 touchdowns during the 2023 season for the Flames on his way to a breakout season with Liberty last fall. If all goes accordingly, he'll work alongside Lacy on the first-team.
For Thomas, he was a key contributor for the Mississippi State Bulldogs in 2023 after racking up 503 yards on 40 receptions and emerging as a go-to guy on several occasions in Starkville.
The third key option will be the speedster in Hilton. He's battled the injury bug during most of his career, but can he stay healthy enough to provide as a viable option in 2024? Time will tell, but he's certainly emerged as a candidate after a huge offseason in Baton Rouge.
The LSU Depth Chart Projections
Offense:
Quarterbacks
Starter: Garrett Nussmeier (R-Jr.)
Backups: AJ Swann (Jr.) and Rickie Collins (R-Fr.)
It's Nussmeier's time to shine in Baton Rouge with backups Swann and Collins battling it out this offseason for QB2 duties. Along with the trio of signal-callers, we'll see early-enrollee Colin Hurley take a few snaps during his first Fall Camp.
Running Backs
Starter: Josh Williams (Gr.)
Backup: Kaleb Jackson (Soph.)
Josh Williams handled a majority of first team duties for the LSU offense during spring camp with sophomore back Kaleb Jackson sliding in and earning starting reps as well. LSU added four-star, Top 10 back Caden Durham this summer as well as hope to get Trey Holly back in the mix eventually as he handles off-the-field issues.
Look for LSU to work with a committee of backs in 2024. Williams and Jackson will serve as a one-two punch during the season with Durham and returnee John Emery looking to battle it out for key snaps as well. Fall Camp will tell the story here.
Wide Receivers
Starters: Kyren Lacy (Sr.), Chris Hilton Jr. (R-Jr.) and CJ Daniels (Grad.)
Backups/Rotation: Aaron Anderson (Jr.) Zavion Thomas (Jr.), Kyle Parker (R-Fr.) and Shelton Sampson (R-Fr.)
Kyren Lacy has taken over as LSU's WR1 this offseason with Chris Hilton also asserting himself as a starter during camp. The pair of electrifying wideouts appear to have cemented starting duties, but the third receiver slot is up for grabs with Anderson, Daniels, Thomas and Parker all battling it out. Regardless, LSU will utilize a five or six man rotation this season with significant weapons outside. Preseason camp will give a look into the embarrassment of riches wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton has in his arsenal.
Others: Kylan Billiot (Fr.) and Jelani Watkins (Fr.)
Tight Ends
Starter: Mason Taylor (Jr.)
Backups: Mac Markway (Soph.) and Ka’Morreun Pimpton (Soph.)
Taylor will be involved more this season with Joe Sloan taking over as the playcaller for the Tigers. He's spoken highly of his prized tight end, calling him one of the program's best players, and will utilize his skill set in a variety of ways.
As for Markway and Pimpton, the pair of sophomores have taken strides in the right direction and look to take on a bigger role this season. Markway has looked exceptionally sharp this offseason and appears to have locked up the TE2 role.
Look for true freshman Trey'Dez Green to turn heads during fall camp. The five-star tight end has the chance to shine in Baton Rouge, but will be limited from a snaps perspective with Taylor and others above him on the depth chart.
Offensive Line
Starters: Will Campbell (Jr.), Garrett Dellinger (Sr.), DJ Chester (R-Fr.), Miles Frazier (Sr.), Emery Jones (Jr.)
Backups: Tyree Adams (R-Fr.), Paul Mubenga (R-Fr.), Coen Echols (Fr.), Christian Stamps (R-Fr.), Bo Bordelon (R-Soph.)
LSU returns four starters from a season ago up front with DJ Chester being the lone new face in the mix. Campbell and Jones will look to become the top tackle duo in college football while Chester looks to prove he can hang with the top guns. Through the offseason, it's been rave reviews for Chester while he "handles himself like a pro both on and off of the field."
Defense:
Defensive Tackle
Starters: Jacobian Guillory (R-Sr.) and Jay'Viar Suggs (Jr.) or Gio Paez (Gr.)
Backups: Dominick McKinley (Fr.), Jalen Lee (R-Sr.), Kimo Makane'ole (R-Jr.), Shone Washington (R-Soph.)
The lack of depth up front stole headlines during LSU's Spring Camp with only a handful of scholarship players on the roster. Now, after retooling the position group, defensive line coach Bo Davis has a few weapons to work with leading up to the 2024 season. Headlined by five-star freshman Dominick McKinley, the defensive line room will be one to monitor during preseason camp.
Defensive End
Starters: Sai'vion Jones (Sr.) and Bradyn Swinson (Sr.)
Backups: Paris Shand (Sr.), Da’Shawn Womack (Soph.) and Gabriel Reliford (Fr.)
LSU will execute a new scheme under defensive coordinator Blake Baker with both Swinson and Jones benefitting from a two defensive end look. Along with the pair of upperclassmen, expect sophomore Dashawn Womack to be used significantly this season. The former five-star recruit has taken strides in the right direction with those within the program impressed with what he provides. Another name to keep tabs on will be true freshman Gabriel Reliford. He stole the show during LSU's Spring Game as an early-enrollee and looks to carry his momentum into Fall Camp.
Others: Dylan Carpenter (R-Fr.) and and CJ Jackson (Fr.)
Linebackers
Starters: Greg Penn III (Sr.), Harold Perkins (Jr.)
Backups: Whit Weeks (Soph.), West Weeks (Sr.)
Harold Perkins and Greg Penn III looked the part during spring ball with defensive coordinator Blake Baker working alongside them routinely. It's also important to mention the Weeks Bros. handling business on the practice field this offseason. It'll be exciting to watch the second-level in 2024, especially with Perkins back in the inside linebacker spot. Fall Camp will give a better indication in how the rotation will work in 2024.
Others: Tylen Singleton (Fr.) and Dahvon Keys (Fr.)
STAR Role
Starter: Major Burns (Sr.)
Backup: Kylin Jackson (R-Fr.)
Burns will now play a hybrid safety/linebacker role in defensive coordinator Blake Bakers scheme and shined during Spring Camp. Those within the program feel this will be his sweet spot and it's brought intrigue into the fall. Despite Burns looking the part, all eyes will be on redshirt freshman Kylin Jackson. He has all the makings of pushing Burns and competing for key reps in 2024.
Cornerbacks
Starters: Ashton Stamps (Soph.), PJ Woodland (Fr.)
Backups: Zy Alexander (Sr.) JK Johnson (R-Jr.) and Jyaire Brown (Jr.)
PJ Woodland asserted himself as a starting caliber cornerback during spring ball after working with the first-team alongside Ashton Stamps. He spent the final two weeks running with the one's on the opposite side of Stamps and had the entire program buzzing about what could be this fall. Heading into Fall Camp, this is a position group of intrigue with Zy Alexander getting back to full speed after recovering from a torn ACL last season and both Ohio State transfers Jyaire Brown and JK Johnson ready to compete. Another name to keep tabs on is Michael Turner Jr. The wide receiver turned cornerback has been impressive this offseason and will look to make a name for himself during his first preseason practices.
Others: Michael Turner Jr. (Fr.) and Ju'Juan Johnson (Fr.)
Safeties
Starters: Jardin Gilbert (R-Jr.), Sage Ryan (R-Jr.)
Backups: Dashawn Spears (Fr.), Jordan Allen (R-Soph.), Joel Rogers (Fr.)
The rise of Sage Ryan was a key takeaway during Spring Camp as he continued making his presence felt during both 7v7 drills and 11v11. He'll be accompanied by Texas A&M transfer Jardin Gilbert in the defensive backfield with the tandem looking to hold their own in 2024. Another bright spot this offseason has been true freshman Dashawn Spears [McBryde]. The youngster will be hard to keep off of the field this season with those within the program raving about what he provides the purple and gold.
Special Teams
Kicker: Damian Ramos (R-Jr.)
Punter: Peyton Todd (R-Jr.) or Blake Ochsendorf (Grad.)
Long Snapper: Slade Roy (Sr.)
Return Specialists: Zavion Thomas (Jr.) and Kyle Parker (R-Fr.)
More LSU News:
Flip Watch: LSU Surging for South Carolina Linebacker Commit
It'll be a new
Recruits React: LSU Hosts Top Talent for Annual Bayou Splash Event
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.