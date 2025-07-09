LSU Football, Oregon Ducks and Michigan Wolverines Move Up in Recruiting Rankings
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are heating up on the recruiting trail this summer with the program landing commitments from a pair of priority targets last weekend.
The Bayou Bengals continue cruising up the rankings with Kelly and Co. sitting with a Top-10 overall class in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
LSU has been an early winner in July on the recruiting scene alongside the Oregon Ducks and Michigan Wolverines, among several others.
For Dan Lanning and the Ducks, the program sits with the No. 7 overall class with LSU one slot below them at No. 8, according to the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings.
Oregon holds 14 commitments with a pair of recent blue-chippers elevating their class in five-star Immanuel Iheanacho and four-star athlete Jalen Lott.
LSU is also one spot above the Michigan Wolverines with the pair of powerhouse programs cruising with Top-10 classes.
Sherrone Moore and Co. hold 21 commitments with more prospects on the board as the summer monthe move on.
LSU has been an early winner this summer. Who's pledged to the program recently? What's the buzz on the SEC recruiting scene? Could LSU have more targets pop soon?
The Recent Commitments: Pair of Priorty Targets Pledge
No. 1: Bryson Cooley - No. 2 OL in Mississippi
Laurel (Miss.) West Jones four-star offensive lineman Bryson Cooley revealed a commitment to LSU on Friday after going public with a decision.
Cooley, the No. 2 rated offensive lineman in Mississippi, pledges to the Bayou Bengals over the likes of Ole Miss, Alabama and Florida, among several others.
The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder has emerged as one of the top prospects in the Magnolia State with offensive line coach Brad Davis once again dipping into Mississippi on the recruiting trail.
No. 2: Isaiah Washington - No. 3 Safety in Louisiana
He was joined by Haynesville (La.) three-star safety Isaiah Washington after the Bayou State star pledged to the Tigers as well.
Washington, who's surged up the recruiting rankings as a Top-25 prospect in Louisiana, has reeled in multiple scholarships this offseason.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Baylor Bears and Tulane Green Wave, among others, following an offseason in the Bayou State.
Now, with Cooley and Washington on board, the LSU Tigers are up to 14 total commitments with the No. 7 overall class in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, according to On3 Sports.
The Buzz: Tigers Making Noise on the Trail
LSU has the No. 4 rated class in the Southeastern Conference, only trailing the Georgia Bulldogs, Texas A&M Aggies and Alabama Crimson Tide.
Of the schools with higher-rated recruiting classes in the conference, Georgia holds 27 total commitments, Texas A&M holds 24 commitments and Alabama holds 19.
LSU's 14 total commitments is the top "average rating" per recruit with a 91.65 player rating, according to On3 Sports.
A source indicated to LSU Tigers On SI that the program would be looking to take a smaller recruiting class in the 2026 cycle with that becoming evident to this point.
Moving forward, the two names to know are five-star athlete Lamar Brown and three-star defensive lineman DeAnthony Lafayette.
Both priority recruits will reveal commitment decisions on Thursday, July 10, with the Bayou Bengals looking to elevate their class once again.
Brown, the No. 1 athlete in America, will choose between the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies with both programs intensifying their pursuits.
