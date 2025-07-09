LSU Football Receives Prediction to Land Commitment From Prospect Over Oklahoma
Orlando (Fla.) Lake Nona three-star defensive lineman DeAnthony Lafayette will choose between a pair of Southeastern Conference programs this week as a decision date nears.
The Sunshine State native will choose between the LSU Tigers and Oklahoma Sooners on Thursday, July 18 with Brian Kelly and Co. intensifying their push for his services this offseason.
The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, Boston College Eagles, Miami Hurricanes, and Florida Gators, among several others, following a stellar 2024 season in Florida.
The impressive interior defensive lineman wrapped up his junior season with 73 tackles, 40 quarterback hurries and 17.5 sacks in 11 games, according MaxPreps.
Now, he's become one of the most sought-after prospects available in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Brian Kelly and Co. hosted Lafayette for an official visit to Baton Rouge during the weekend of June 13 where the Sunshine State native soaked in the scenes of campus while in on a multi-day stay.
Following the visit, while taking time to mull over options with his camp, it's the LSU Tigers that are trending with a commitment decision roughly 24 hours out.
LSU has received a prediction from Rivals John Garcia and Shea Dixon to land Lafayette's pledge come decision time on Thursday.
The current state of recruiting can have things change in the blink of an eye, but as it currently stands, the Bayou Bengals are the team to beat.
LSU is also set to hear an announcement from five-star athlete Lamar Brown this week with the No. 1 athlete in America locking in a decision date for July 10.
The Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab prospect has the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies emerging as contenders down the stretch.
Kelly and the Bayou Bengals knocked it out of the park on Brown's official visit to LSU during the weekend of June 20, but the Aggies remain in the five-star's ear.
Mike Elko and Co. have been a force throughout his process with the program picking up steam this offseason.
According to On3 Sports, "2026 Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab defensive tackle Lamar Brown has long been the biggest A&M target on the board, and he is set to make his decision July 10.
"Over the past few months, you’ve seen twist and turns in this recruitment, and this one is shaping to come down to LSU and A&M, and with talking with some sources they believe A&M has just as good as shot to land this one as LSU sources described it as a 'True 50-50'".
LSU will keep a foot on the gas for both Lafayette and Brown with a decision date just one day away for the priority Tigers targets.
