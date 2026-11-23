The LSU Tigers will enter the final week of the regular season with a 6-5 record, a disappointing finish for a team that once hoped to make it to the College Football Playoffs.

LSU kept Tennessee within reach for most of their matchup on Saturday before allowing the Volunteers to pull away late in the game for a 27-13 loss.

The last-minute loss is not unfamiliar to the Tigers. All five of LSU's losses have come down to the fourth quarter, when the offense stalled and the defense failed to hold the line. Despite LSU's offensive struggles against the Volunteers, the Tigers' defensive performance against Tennessee is worth noting

The Tigers forced multiple early turnovers

LSU safety Ty Benefield (2), defensive tackle Deuce Geralds (99), and defensive end Princewill Umanmielen (1) celebrate after a defensive stop against Tennessee during a college football game on Nov. 21, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Head Coach Lane Kiffin's team shut out the Volunteers in the first quarter, 6-0, with two field goals from sophomore Scott Starzyk. Despite the team's inability to score a touchdown on offense, the defense held the Volunteers to just two first downs in the first 15 minutes of the game, despite good field position from the Tennessee 41-yard line.

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Even with the loss of defensive leader senior Ty Benefield to a targeting call in the second quarter, the Tigers were able to hold the Volunteers to just a four-point lead in the first half. While Benefield played only in the first half, the senior was tied for second on the team with 8 total tackles.

The Tigers' inability to get a first down in the second quarter led to the Volunteers having possession for 9:28 of the second quarter. LSU held Tennessee to 10 points in the second quarter. The Volunteers started a drive on the LSU 7-yard line after a fumble by running back Dilin Jones, but the Tigers were able to force a three-and-out from Tennessee.

The Volunteers' scores in the second quarter came from a field goal drive that started from the LSU 48-yard line and a touchdown drive that started on the LSU 34-yard line.

The Tigers' defense held strong in the third quarter, allowing just two first downs and a field goal drive that started on the Tigers' 38-yard line.

The fourth quarter was LSU's downfall. While the Volunteers had just six first downs, the Tiger defense allowed Tennessee to score 2 touchdowns on drives starting from the Tennessee 37-yard line and the LSU 49-yard line.

While LSU's inability to get into the red zone and score was its downfall, the defense's relatively solid performance against a probable CFP-caliber team should be recognized. With many players such as Benefield, linebackers Whit Weeks and Davhon Keys still with remaining eligibility, the Tigers have the potential to continue their defensive dominance while they rebuild their offense in 2027.



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