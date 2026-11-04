Lane Kiffin's arrival at LSU brought expectations of an explosive offense capable of overwhelming opposing defenses. While quarterback Sam Leavitt has delivered impressive performances, the Tigers' recent success suggests Kiffin may not need an offensive shootout to beat Alabama.

Instead, LSU's defense is beginning to provide another path to victory.

Under defensive coordinator Blake Baker, the Tigers have developed one of the nation's most productive defensive units, allowing just 16 points and 258.3 yards per game through eight contests.

Following consecutive victories over Mississippi State and Auburn, LSU has demonstrated an ability to disrupt opposing offenses, limit rushing production, and control the pace of games.

Against Alabama, those developments could prove more important than another spectacular passing performance.

LSU's Defense Is Establishing Its Identity

Tigers Edge Jordan Ross 29 sacks quarterback Parker Puckett15, The LSU Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. October 17, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU's 31-0 victory over Mississippi State marked its first shutout against an SEC opponent since 2007. The Tigers followed that performance by holding Auburn to 17 points, recording seven sacks and limiting its rushing attack to just 67 yards on 35 carries.

Defensive lineman Jordan Ross led the charge against Auburn with two sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss, while Princewill Umanmielen added another sack.

The consistent pressure forced Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown into uncomfortable situations and prevented the Tigers from establishing an offensive rhythm.

LSU's defensive success has extended beyond those two performances.

Through eight games, the Tigers rank fifth nationally in total defense, eighth in rushing defense and 13th in passing defense.

For a program that entered the season with considerable attention surrounding Kiffin's offense, Baker's defense has quietly become one of its greatest strengths.

However, determining how much that improvement means requires looking beyond the scoreboard.

Evaluating LSU's Defense Against Opponent Strength

Although LSU's shutout of Mississippi State was impressive, the Bulldogs' offensive production entering the matchup provides important context.

Mississippi State entered its October 31 contest against Texas averaging 439.7 yards and 30 points per game, ranking 31st and 61st nationally, respectively.

Despite failing to score against LSU, Mississippi State recorded a 47% offensive success rate, according to Third and Data.

That figure suggests the Bulldogs were capable of generating successful plays but struggled to turn those opportunities into points.

Against Auburn, LSU allowed a considerably lower 35% offensive success rate, despite surrendering 17 points.

The difference illustrates why defensive efficiency cannot be measured exclusively through points allowed.

Perhaps LSU's most convincing defensive performance came against Texas A&M.

In its 35-6 victory over the Aggies, LSU held quarterback Marcel Reed to 106 passing yards and limited the offense to a 32% success rate.

That performance demonstrated the Tigers' ability to consistently disrupt an SEC opponent rather than simply capitalize on scoring struggles.

Still, LSU's losses to Ole Miss and Kentucky exposed vulnerabilities. The Tigers allowed offensive success rates of 45% and 43%, respectively, demonstrating that disciplined offenses can still find opportunities against Baker's unit.

The question entering Saturday is whether LSU can reproduce its most efficient defensive performances against Alabama.

Alabama Presents a Different Challenge

The Crimson Tide enter the matchup averaging 38.3 points and 411.9 yards per game.

Quarterback Keelon Russell has thrown for 2,057 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding five rushing scores, giving Alabama a dynamic offensive threat capable of extending plays and creating explosive opportunities.

However, Alabama's offense has shown weaknesses that LSU could exploit.

The Crimson Tide rank 75th nationally in rushing offense and have surrendered approximately 2.9 sacks per game.

Those struggles could create opportunities for LSU's defensive front to dictate the pace of Saturday's contest.

If Baker's unit can limit Alabama's rushing attack and force Russell into predictable passing situations, the Tigers could generate the same pressure that disrupted Auburn.

Doing so would also prevent Alabama from consistently sustaining drives, reducing the pressure on LSU's offense to respond with touchdowns.

A Different Formula for Victory

Kentucky’s CJ Baxter Jr. runs 70 yards to set up a touchdown against LSU’s Tamarcus Cooley at Kroger Field Saturday evening. Oct. 10, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kiffin's offensive philosophy has traditionally emphasized explosive plays and putting constant pressure on opposing defenses.

LSU remains capable of winning that way.

Leavitt threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns against Mississippi State before producing 387 yards and three touchdowns against Auburn.

However, the Tigers' defensive improvement means those performances may not always be necessary.

By generating negative plays, forcing punts and winning the field-position battle, LSU can create opportunities without requiring its offense to score on nearly every possession.

That does not mean Leavitt can afford an ineffective afternoon against Alabama. The Crimson Tide remain too dangerous offensively for LSU to rely entirely on its defense.

Instead, Baker's unit could provide the margin for error that Kiffin's offense has not always enjoyed.

The Tigers have already demonstrated an ability to control SEC opponents defensively. Saturday offers an opportunity to prove that success can translate against one of the conference's more talented offenses.

For Kiffin, the most consequential development may not be how many points LSU can score, but how few its defense requires.

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