The LSU Tigers are looking to end their season on a high note after last week's heartbreaking loss to the Texas Longhorns, a result that unofficially eliminated Lane Kiffin's squad from College Football Playoff contention.

LSU headed up to Knoxville looking to play spoiler at Neyland Stadium on Saturday against the No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers, who are on the brink of making the College Football Playoff if they can close out the regular season with a pair of victories.

However, coming away with a big road win will be harder to come by for the Tigers after losing one of their best players in the first half due to an ejection.

LSU star safety Ty Benefield was ejected in the closing seconds of the first half after being called for targeting while making a tackle on Tennessee tight end DaSaahn Brame.

Benefield was having a tremendous first half before the ejection, as he tallied eight total tackles, one sack, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery. LSU head into halftime trailing Tennessee, 10-6.

Was This Targeting by Ty Benefield?

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LSU safety Ty Benefield (2), defensive tackle Deuce Geralds (99), and defensive end Princewill Umanmielen (1) celebrate after a defensive stop against Tennessee during a college football game on Nov. 21, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fans on social media were split over whether or not this should have been a targeting call against Benefield.

There's no doubt he leads with the crown of his helmet but he makes contact with the body of the receiver.

Take a look at the play and the full review sequence. You be the judge.

LSU S Ty Benefield has been ejected for targeting



(🎥 ABC) pic.twitter.com/mMuRaFExZ8 — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 21, 2026

This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

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