LSU Football Eyes Underrated Transfer Wide Receiver as Game-Changer for Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have reconstructed the receiving corps this offseason after the coaching staff inked nine wideouts via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

In what became a pivotal stretch for Kiffin and Co. across January, the Bayou Bengals signed multiple high-profile pass-catchers in the free agent market with a unique combination of speed and size making up the new-look room.

"I think explosive plays are a very critical factor, always have been. As you look at analytics into winning games and being successful defensively, limiting them and having them on offense, you've got to have the players. To add players that have made a number of explosive plays in the receiver room was important," Kiffin said last week.

"We kind of look at that room or maybe and we try to balance the room more. If you think of it as like here's your cap number for a room, instead of being really top heavy with one and two and then not having depth, I think when we've been our best because we've had four to five to six receivers that can all play really well."

LSU will play over a handful of pass-catchers each game this fall with multiple contributors set to make an impact for Kiffin and the Tigers, but there's an underrated wideout that continues turning heads in Spring Camp.

Lane Kiffin and the #LSU Tigers inked an underrated wide receiver via the Transfer Portal this offseason: Roman Mothershed.



The 6’5, 208 pound Troy Trojans transfer gives Kiffin and Co. another red-zone threat in Baton Rouge.



Now, he’s making an impact during Spring Camp: pic.twitter.com/o29HzVlrUv — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) April 2, 2026

Troy Trojans transfer Roman Mothershed has been an early Spring Camp winner across the first two weeks of practice as one of LSU Tigers On SI's "eye-catchers" to this point.

Mothershed started the first 11 games of the 2025 season at Troy where he hauled in 25 passes for 259 yards and a touchdown.

The lone touchdown catch came in the opener against Nicholls where he started his 2025 campaign, but his best performance of the season came in a clash against Memphis where he hauled in eight receptions for 58 yards.

Mothershed doesn't have a flashy resumé, but the 6-foot-5, 208-pounder has flourished already in Kiffin's scheme with a fresh start in Baton Rouge.

As the offseason rolls on, Mothershed has been a winner - with the opportunity to make an instant imapact in the Southeastern Conference for the LSU Tigers.

More LSU News:

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Lane Kiffin's Take: This Position Group On Offense Will Brew Significant Competition

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

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