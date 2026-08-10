LSU Tigers Projected Week 1 Two-Deep After the First Week of Fall Camp

LSU has completed its first week of fall camp, and the depth chart is starting to come together.

Nothing is set in stone, and head coach Lane Kiffin is emphasizing competition. The competition has added a position battle at the safety position and keeps the defensive tackle clash going, among others. Fall camp is still far from its climax.

Kiffin and his staff have eased the Tigers into practices to avoid soft tissue injuries, but individual drills have progressed and standouts are emerging. This is how LSU's depth chart is shaping up after a week of fall camp.

Quarterback

Sam Leavitt stands on the field before a 2025 game against Texas State | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starter: Sam Leavitt

Backup: Husan Longstreet

Leavitt is the guy. That's been the message ever since he announced he was committing to Kiffin and LSU. He will be LSU's starting quarterback barring any injury. Behind him is USC transfer Husan Longstreet. He will likely be LSU's starter next year, and has looked good in practice behind Leavitt.

"Sam's had a great week. Had a great practice today, taking care of the ball, really throwing the ball really accurate and on time. And [I'm] extremely pleased with his week and how he looks," Kiffin said after Monday's practice. "We're really excited."

Leavitt has been dealing with a foot injury from his time at Arizona State, but says that he is fully healthy and has been for months. He is ready to hit the field on Sept. 5.

"This staff is probably the hardest working staff I've been around, and it's just a blessing for me to be held accountable in that way, and just constantly grind," Leavitt told the media after Monday's practice. "It's been a grind since I got here in January."

Running back

Harlem Berry runs the ball against Texas A&M in 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Starter: Dilin Jones

Backups: Harlem Berry, Caden Durham

The running back room was one of the biggest points to watch during the spring. There hasn't been much movement along the depth chart, with Jones, the Wisconsin transfer, still looking like the top guy.

"Dilin's been great. [He] really has had a great week too, and kind of taken off from where he did in the spring," Kiffin said Monday. [Berry and Durham] still have a lot of work to go and improve. And so this is where they're at now, but we want to push them more."

The running backs will be rotated heavily in this fast-paced offense, so people should still expect to see Berry and Durham almost as much as Jones.

Tight end

Trey'Dez Green reacts during a 2025 game against South Carolina | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starter: Trey'Dez Green

Backup: Malachi Thomas

This might somehow be less of a position battle than at quarterback. Green might be the top tight end in the country, and Leavitt praised him heavily Monday, saying that smiles get on everyone's faces when he is brought up or walks into a room.

"[Green] really fits that, you know, kind of converted receiver type of guy," Kiffin said. "So he's a really great weapon to have and be able to use, and catching range and radius is off the charts. So we're really glad he's here."

Thomas, the Pitt transfer, is clearly second in command and will be used whenever LSU needs two tight ends on the field at once or needs to give Green a break. He could have himself a good year when he gets on the field.

Wide receiver

Jackson Harris reacts to scoring a touchdown against Colorado State in 2025 | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starters: Jayce Brown, Winnie Watkins, Jackson Harris

Rotation: Eugene Wilson, Tre' Brown, Malik Elzy, Philip Wright

This room isn't as much a battle as it is figuring out the rotation. Brown and Watkins seem as much as locks as you can get, and Harris, the Hawaii transfer has had a fantastic first week of fall camp. This fight for the most targets will continue into the season.

"No one had a head start on anybody. So they're all basically new, and we retooled that room, almost from top to bottom. It's been very competitive," Kiffin said. "It's really one of the better rooms from the bottom of it, the competition down there and the quality of it, which is important."

Elzy is a name to watch, though. He is a junior who transferred from Illinois and has looked good with Leavitt. He is quick and drives is feet into the ground well. He can be a deep threat along with Harris.

Left tackle

Jordan Seaton looks on before a spring game at Colorado | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starter: Jordan Seaton

Backup: Sean Thompkins Jr.

Seaton will play every single snap at left tackle, barring any injury, fatigue or blowout against a lesser opponent. He came in from Colorado as the top offensive lineman in the portal, and will be the same player at LSU.

Left guard

Bo Bordelon reacts during a 2023 game against Ole Miss | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Starter: Bo Bordelon

Backup: Devin Harper

Bordelon has been one of the feel-good stories of the offseason for LSU. He is a fifth-year senior who committed under Ed Orgeron, played under Brian Kelly and is now starting under Kiffin. It's all from his work.

"He's earned it. You know, he practiced really well in the spring, worked out really hard, and learned the playbook," Kiffin said. "He's earned it and he's done a really good job, and we're excited about that."

The Raceland, La. native is ready to show out for his home state.

"I'm so proud of Bo," center Braelin Moore told the media Monday. "He just looks the part. You go out there, you got the big neck brace on. You just know he's gonna run through someone's face."

Harper is listed as the backup here, but is more likely to be a 'sixth man' of sorts. If any starting lineman outside of the center gets hurt and has to miss time, the Ole Miss transfer will be put into that spot.

Center

The LSU offensive line huddles before a 2025 game against Southeastern | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starter: Braelin Moore

Backup: William Satterwhite II

Moore is back for his second year at LSU with the biggest goals possible.

"I feel like the decision [to come back to LSU] was pretty easy for me," Moore said. "Obviously I had the choise if I wanted to go to the next level, but you know, there's still a lot on the table that I desire to go get. It's a national championship, it's a Joe Moore award."

He was solid in 2025 and is going to reprise that role after having a full offseason to work out with LSU's highly-touted strength coach Nick Savage. LSU is secure in this spot.

Right guard

LSU lines up for a play against USC in 2024 | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Starter: Aliou Bah

Backup: Ja'Quan Sprinkle

The Maryland transfer has garnered some much-deserving praise as he has worked out in LSU's spring and fall camps. He is written in as a starter with a pen and not a pencil, and will be tough to scratch out of that spot.

Right tackle

Weston Davis lines up for a play against Louisiana Tech in 2025 | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starter: Weston Davis

Backup: Darrin Strey

Davis is back for his second year as a starter. On Saturday, Tennessee transfer Satterwhite got first-team reps at this spot, but it is likely just to have him ready to play any position if injuries are to occur. Moore made it sound like he's confident that Davis will be the starter.

"West[on] and [A]Liou's gonna hold that right side down," Moore said. "Those are big, powerful dudes, and I look forward to what they're gonna do."

Defensive tackle

Deuce Geralds poses for LSU media day | @thedeucegeralds - Instagram

Starters: Deuce Geralds, Malik Blocton

Backups: Richard Anderson, Stephiylan Green

This position group, along with wide receiver, is set to have the most change ahead of the opening game on Sept. 5. Freshmen Geralds and Anderson have been getting all of the hype, and for good reason. Geralds is basically locked into a starting spot, but Anderson might need to wait a few weeks.

"I just temper some expectations on all these freshmen that every one of them is going to start," Kiffin said after the first fall practice.

Anderson has taken reps with the first-team, but once again, it could just be for competition and to see how he does next to Geralds. Blocton, an Auburn transfer, still needs to fight but is favored for the starting spot.

Edge

Princewill Umanmielen stands on the field after a 2025 game against Miami | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starters: Princewill Umanmielen, Jordan Ross

Backups: Dylan Carpenter, Lamar Brown

The top four of this position group are as locked in as they can be heading into the first game. Umanmielen and Ross will be your starting edge rushers, but don't expect Brown to let it be that way the whole year.

Once he gets used to SEC talent, he could find himself as a starter toward the end of the year. It just probably won't be week one when he is announced as a starter.

Linebacker Jaiden Braker was moved into the edge group Saturday, and Kiffin made it sound like a permanent change when asked about it Monday. He was running with the fourth-team as he gets used to the new spot.

Linebacker

Whit Weeks gives direction before a play against Ole Miss in 2025 | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starters: Whit Weeks, TJ Dottery

Backups: Tylen Singleton, Zach Weeks, Davhon Keys

Like with the edge group, Weeks and Dottery will be your starters. But they are essentially guarenteed the spot for the whole season. They are veterans with plenty of SEC experience and success, and will do it again this year.

Star

Dashawn Spears celebrates a play against Arkansas in 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Starter: Dashawn Spears

Backup: CJ Jimcoily

Spears will be one of the biggest breakout players for LSU this season. He brings a bucket load of talent and veteran leadership, and excelled in this versatile position toward the end of 2025. He will be even better now that he is getting a majority of the snaps.

Safety

Ty Benefield stands on the field before a 2024 game against Penn State | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Starters: Ty Benefield, Tamarcus Cooley

Backups: Jhase Thomas, Faheem Delane

"I'd be lying if I told you I didn't have dreams of games in Death Valley. I can't wait to play in that stadium," Benefield told the media Monday.

Benefield is the highlight of this group that has found itself in a surprising battle for the second starter next to him. Cooley was the starter last year, and will likely find himself in the same spot for 2026.

But Thomas and Delane have both been getting reps next to Benefield on the first team. It might not be more than some competition and practice next to one of the best safeties in the country.

"It's so impressive to see them do their thing," Benefield said. "Even making mistakes and stuff, they learn from it really fast. You will see [Thomas and Delane] play this year. There's no doubt in my mind."

Cornerback

DJ Pickett celebrates an interception against Florida in 2025 | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starters: DJ Pickett, PJ Woodland

Backups: Michael Turner Jr., Ja'Keem Jackson

The depth is an issue here. Pickett and Woodland are top-tier cornerbacks and will have success in 2026, but the men behind them might have some trouble seeing the field. The gap between starters and backups isn't small here.

Fall camp is going to be huge for Turner and Jackson to get reps and prepare for when they hit the field.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.