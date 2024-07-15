The Official Schedule and How to Watch: 2024 SEC Media Days
The 2024 SEC Media Days will begin on Monday in Dallas. Here's how to watch the four-day event.
The Southeastern Conference announced the official schedule for this week's SEC Media Days along with the student-athlete attendees as the event kicks off on Monday, July 15 and rolls through Thursday, July 18.
This will be the first time for the event to be held in Dallas and the fourth different location for the SEC’s premier media event in four years. Nashville, Atlanta and Birmingham have served as hosts the last three years.
SEC Network will once again bring the four-day event to a national audience.
Here's a look into how to watch, the schedule, times and dates for the multi-day event:
How to Watch 2024 SEC Media Days
- Date: July 15-19
- TV: SEC Network
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Stream: ESPN+
The Schedule and Team Attendees Order:
Monday, July 15
LSU Tigers (10:00 a.m. CT - 11:15 a.m. CT)
- Brian Kelly, HC
- Garrett Nussmeier, QB (Junior)
- Harold Perkins, LB (Junior)
- Mason Taylor, TE (Junior
Ole Miss Rebels (1:50 p.m. CT - 3:00 p.m. CT)
- Lane Kiffin, HC
- Jaxson Dart, QB (Senior)
- Jared Ivey, DE (Senior
- Tre Harris, WR (Senior
South Carolina Gamecocks (11:35 a.m. CT - 12:35 p.m. CT)
- Shane Beamer, HC
- Luke Doty, ATH (Senior)
- Alex Huntley, DT (Senior)
- Debo Williams, LB (Senior)
Vanderbilt Commodores (3:20 p.m. CT - 4:20 p.m. CT)
- Clark Lea, HC
- Gunnar Hansen, OL (Senior)
- Langston Patterson, LB (Junior)
- CJ Taylor, S (Senior)
Tuesday, July 16
Georgia Bulldogs (9:05 a.m. CT - 10:15 a.m. CT)
- Kirby Smart, HC
- Carson Beck, QB (Senior)
- Malaki Starks, S (Junior)
- Mykel Williams, DL (Junior)
Missouri Tigers (2:20 p.m. CT - 3:20 p.m. CT)
- Eliah Drinkwitz, HC
- Luther Burden III, WR (Junior)
- Brady Cook, QB (Senior)
- Kristian Williams, DL (Senior)
Oklahoma Sooners (12:50 p.m. CT - 2:00 p.m. CT)
- Brent Venables, HC
- Jackson Arnold, QB (Sophomore)
- Billy Bowman Jr., DB (Senior)
- Danny Stutsman, LB (Senior)
Tennessee Volunteers (10:35 a.m. CT - 11:35 a.m. CT)
- Josh Heupel, HC
- Cooper Mays, C (Senior)
- Keenan Pili, LB (Senior)
- Omari Thomas, DL (Senior)
Wednesday, July 17
Alabama Crimson Tide (9:05 a.m. CT - 10: 15 a.m. CT)
- Kalen DeBoer, HC
- Tyler Booker, OL (Junior)
- Jalen Milroe, QB (Junior)
- Malachi Moore, DB (Graduate Student)
Florida Gators (12:50 p.m. CT - 1:20 p.m. CT, 1:40 p.m. CT - 2:00 p.m. CT)
- Billy Napier, HC
- Shemar James, ILB (Junior)
- Montrell Johnson, Jr., RB (Senior)
- Graham Mertz, QB (Senior)
Mississippi State Bulldogs (10:35 a.m. CT - 11: 35 a.m. CT)
- Jeff Lebby, HC
- John Lewis, LB (Senior)
- Albert Reese IV, OL (Junior)
- Blake Shapen, QB (Senior)
Texas Longhorns (2:20 p.m. CT - 3:20 p.m. CT)
- Steve Sarkisian, HC
- Kelvin Banks Jr., OL (Junior)
- Jahdae Barron, DB (Senior)
- Quinn Ewers, QB (Junior)
Thursday, July 18
Arkansas Razorbacks (9: 35 a.m. CT - 10:45 a.m. CT)
- Sam Pittman, HC
- Andrew Armstong, WR (Senior)
- Tayler Green, QB (Junior)
- Landon Jackson, DE (Senior)
Auburn Tigers (1:05 p.m. CT - 2:15 p.m. CT)
- Hugh Freeze, HC
- Eugene Asante, LB (Senior)
- Keldric Faulk, DE (Sophomore)
- Payton Thorne, QB (Senior)
Kentucky Wildcats (2:25 p.m. CT - 3:35 p.m. CT)
- Mark Stoops, HC
- Marques Cox, OL (Senior)
- D'Eryk Jackson, LB (Senior)
- Deone Walker, DL (Junior)
Texas A&M Aggies (11:05 a.m. CT - 12:05 p.m. CT)
- Mike Elko, HC
- Shemar Turner, DL (Senior)
- Taurean York, LB (Sophomore)
- Trey Zuhn III, OL (Junior)
