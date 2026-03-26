LSU's Top Portal Addition, Ex-Colorado Star Reveals Lane Kiffin's Secret Weapon

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue navigating Spring Camp in Baton Rouge with the program's new-look roster on full display across the first two days of practice.

Once Kiffin arrived in the Bayou State, there was a primary focus placed on the NCAA Transfer Portal where the coaching staff ultimately inked nine Top-100 transfers headlined by the top-ranked quarterback, offensive lineman and edge rusher.

In what became a chaotic stretch for LSU, the program put the cherry on top to the program's portal haul once Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman - the No. 4 overall transfer - signed with the Tigers.

Now, Seaton has already taken Baton Rouge by storm with his body transformation catching the attention of the coaching staff.

"Jordan has done a phenomenal job since he got here. His body changing, his work ethic, and his time. I mean, I'll come up here. It'll be Sunday at 9 p. m. and he'll be out there doing his own stuff working out. That's what we're trying to build here that becomes the norm," Kiffin said on Tuesday.

"That mindset and the way that you work and we got some players that have that, that you build the culture around. I'm happy that Jordan's there to lead by that because to me, if you can have your kind of marquee name players that appear to be the best ones coming in and that's what the other kids see as they come in, is really important."

Courtesy of Jordan Seaton's Instagram.

Seaton has dropped significant weight after being listed at 6-foot-5, 330 pounds on the Colorado roster last fall - now sitting at 307 pounds across Spring Camp at LSU.

LSU had to roll out the red carpet to get the talented offensive weapon to campus with Seaton revealing Kiffin's secret weapon during his recruiting trip to Baton Rouge in January.

The weapon: Kiffin's youngest nephew - Cookie Kiffin.

Lane Kiffin and the #LSU Tigers sent shockwaves across college football after signing the No. 1 OL in the portal: Jordan Seaton.



The program’s secret weapon: Cookie Kiffin.



“He’s the closer… If you come on a visit and Cookie is there, you should probably crystal ball him.” pic.twitter.com/kX7s6HIgOk — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) March 26, 2026

The youngster - who is routinely seen via social media with LSU's head coach - assisted in the recruitment of Seaton where it helped lift LSU over the finish line.

"[Cookie] is the closer… If you come on a visit and Cookie is there, you should probably crystal ball him," Seaton said on Thursday after Day 2 of Spring Camp.

LSU continues navigating offseason practice with Kiffin and Co. already seeing Seaton and other important Transfer Portal additions making their presence felt in Baton Rouge across the first week.

More LSU News:

The Eye-Catchers: LSU Football Opens Spring Camp With Multiple Tigers Turning Heads

LSU Basketball Pulls Off Historic Move in Hiring Away NC State Wolfpack HC Will Wade

Lane Kiffin Intrigued By This LSU Football Position Group Amid Massive Offseason

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