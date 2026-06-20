The One Recruit Lane Kiffin Must Land to Complete LSU's Historic Class

The LSU Tigers have not been the program the past few years that college football has become accustomed to, especially in terms of their on-field success and dominant recruiting cycles that made the Bayou Bengals one of the premier programs in the sport.

That's why the school opted for a change at the helm, bringing in the polarizing Lane Kiffin, who has vowed to return the program to the heights it once stood at. That process begins on the recruiting trail, ensuring the team will be reloaded with talent every year, rather than rebuilt.

Kiffin has done exactly that, building a top 10 class in the country currently, but the Tigers are missing one critical piece that could become the capstone for the program and put the program on an expedited path to greatness.

Why the Tigers Need Jalen Brewster

No. 1 recruit in the country Jalen Brewster | Courtesy of Jalen Brewster on Instagram.

It seems facetious to say that a program needs the No. 1 recruit in the country, and one of the most dominant top recruits that recruiting has seen in a while, but the sentiment is true. At 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, he is the unanimous top-ranked recruit in the class and a complete game-changer at the next level.

He is a freak athlete who combines the size of an interior wrecking ball with the nimbleness and skills of someone with a much smaller frame. He combines elite strength with quickness that puts his 40-yard dash under five seconds, making him one of the most complete pass-rushers in the cycle.

He projects to be an impact starter at the collegiate level, with his talents eventually taking him to the NFL after a few seasons. He can transform a defensive front with his positional flexibility and serve as a cornerstone of top defensive fronts in the country.

Will the Tigers Land Brewster?

Louisiana State Tigers linebacker Tylen Singleton (46) reacts during the second half against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Brewster has been committed to the Texas Tech Red Raiders since October of last year, but the Tigers have not let that deter them from pursuing the Texas native. He will be back in Lubbock this weekend for a visit, after being in Baton Rouge for an official visit this month.

The Red Raiders still seem to be the favorite for him, and to retain his commitment, but after the Brendan Sorsby situation, the Tigers could find a way to angle themselves in and create separation. Kiffin and his staff are viewed as the biggest threat to pry him away from West Texas.

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