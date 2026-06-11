Texas Tech Donor Cody Campbell Cites LSU As Example in Weak Brendan Sorsby Defense

For the LSU Tigers, they were the story of college football at the season's end, especially regarding the hiring process of new head coach Lane Kiffin.

For much of the offseason, though, the story has quickly turned into Brendan Sorsby and the Texas Tech Red Raiders, after he was granted an injunction by a judge in Lubbock County that would allow him to play in the 2026 season, despite being ruled ineligible by the NCAA due to gambling on his own team.

The Tigers, who had nothing to do with the situation, caught a stray from the Red Raiders' mega-booster, Cody Campbell, in a completely unnecessary and vile way.

The Comment Made By Campbell

Texas Tech University Systems Board of Regents chairman Cody Campbell attends the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Sorsby situation is, unfortunately, a heartbreaking case. He's a student athlete who suffers from a gambling addiction, a rising health concern among millions of people in the country. He has thousands of bets totaling over $90 million, including 40 placed on the Indiana Hoosiers while on the roster during his freshman season.

When the news broke that he would be given the opportunity to play in the 2026 season, social media took off with reactions, with many wondering how that decision was made. For the Red Raiders and Campbell, though, rather than celebrating the decision or raising awareness of the disease, it was straight into defense mode.

"We're a target... if this had happened at LSU, people would say, ' Ah, it's LSU... but it happened at Texas Tech," Campbell said on the Don't at me show with Dan Dakich. "They don't want to play because they know Sorsby is good and they don't want us to be as competitive."

Why Campbell Is Wrong

Louisiana State Tigers linebacker Tylen Singleton (46) reacts during the second half against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

When fans think of college football and the most polarizing people that the sport has to offer, no name would appear on that list more than Kiffin. Some love him, others despise him, but either way, everyone watches his every move, waiting for the perfect slip-up or funny moment.

If this same situation happened with him at the helm, it would be the cover story for every publication around the country, and another unfair knock on his character. The SEC, which has taken center stage in acknowledging the need to enforce the rules, would be the first to step in and disavow the decision.

The Tigers have had their time in the limelight, and at times they have also had to support the past of other players, but they haven't used that time to take shots at other programs or make light of the situation to play the victim.

The Red Raiders made their bed, and they seem to be sleeping just fine in it, but that doesn't mean the Tigers are in the same situation, or one they have any dog in the fight over.

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