Biggest Questions LSU Football Still Faces Before Week 1

No team in the country entering the 2026 season has more varied expectations than the LSU Tigers, with many expecting them to make the College Football Playoffs this upcoming season, despite not appearing there since the 2019 national championship run.

With new head coach Lane Kiffin at the helm, he faces a mountain of goals ahead of him, with a roster compiled of over 50 new faces that are looking to put Baton Rouge back on the map and atop the rankings of college football.

With a new head coach, a new quarterback, and multiple new faces in key positions, the Tigers will need to answer a few questions when the season begins if they want to reach their goal.

Can Sam Leavitt Stay Healthy?

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leavitt missed time during the 2025 season due to a lower-body injury that lingered through spring camp, and even put the beginning of his first fall camp with the Tigers in jeopardy slightly. While he was cleared and participating from the first day of fall camp, noting how he returned from injury was an important piece to the puzzle.

Now, the former Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback appears perfectly healthy and ready to show the world what he can do in Kiffin's offense. Keeping him healthy and limiting how often he is hit will be key for the season, as the offense will start with him.

Can the Running Back Room Improve?

LSU Tigers running back Caden Durham (29) runs against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers have become known for their ferocious running attack, a longtime staple that has echoed throughout the sport. Last season, though, the Tigers were 122nd out of 126 teams in rushing yards per game, a far cry from what they are known for.

Kiffin has stated before how critical the running game is for his offense to be successful, and with Wisconsin transfer Dilin Jones expecting to be the No. 1, the ground game must once again be prolific in Baton Rouge.

There are plenty of depth pieces around him as well, but that group will need to find a charge for the offense to find a rhythm this season.

Is the Chemistry There?

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no doubt that the Tigers' roster is loaded with talent, and with over 50 new faces added to the team, there will be plenty of new faces on both sides of the ball on the depth chart. For Kiffin, this is an early chance to bring in the type of talent that fits his ideology, rather than waiting to recruit and develop them.

While it gives the program a head start on his reign, whether this group is connected and able to communicate well remains to be seen. Talent certainly helps win football games, but how the team flows through each other is another big piece of the puzzle, and if the roster isn't clicking in game one, it could turn into a long season.

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