The Past: How LSU Football is Utilizing Legends to Help on the Recruiting Trail
The LSU football staff continues pushing for the top prospects in America on the recruting trail, but they aren't doing it alone.
For Brian Kelly and the recruiting gurus in Baton Rouge, they've pulled out all the stops for their coveted targets in the 2025 cycle.
First, it was secondary coach Corey Raymond giving a call to LSU great Patrick Peterson to drop in for visit to Baton Rouge one week ago.
Then, the Bayou Bengals received some help from Ja'Marr Chase, one of the best wide receivers in the history of the program.
Here's how the Tigers have utilized both Peterson and Chase to their advantage:
DJ Pickett: Five-Star Cornerback
LSU remains in hot pursuit of the top-ranked cornerback in the 2025 cycle, but the program is thinking outside the box when pushing for his services.
The Sunshine State native has LSU firmly in the mix due to the elite-level recruiting of Corey Raymond, but he's always looked up to fellow Florida native Patrick Peterson.
On May 31, Pickett arrived in Baton Rouge for his multi-day stay. It was an official visit LSU had circled for months, and with it finally coming to fruition, the program knew they had to bust out all the stops.
Insert LSU legend Patrick Peterson.
Peterson made his way to Baton Rouge on Saturday (June 1) to help the Tigers make their push for Pickett.
The two walked around the LSU Football Operations Building in the morning, checked out the trophy collection and made sure to have significant dialogue while around each other.
Peterson played a pivotal role in Pickett's visit and moved the needle in a big way, according to sources, with LSU now viewed as the frontrunner for the five-star cornerback's services.
The legend of Peterson goes beyond the football field. The first No. 7 in Death Valley, he paved the way for the creation of "DBU" while leaving his mark in Louisiana in a variety of ways.
Now, he's giving back while helping the Tigers on the recruiting trail and it's certainly made an impact on the pursuit of Pickett.
Dakorien Moore: Five-Star Wide Receiver
LSU hasn't taken their foot off the gas for the No. 1 wide receiver in America, Dakorien Moore, despite backing off of his pledge to the Tigers last month.
Moore, the top-ranked wideout in the 2025 class, has a quartet of schools he's diving into with LSU joining Ohio State, Texas and Oregon.
Over the weekend, LSU brought in Moore for an official visit to Baton Rouge with the Tigers looking to make their way back into his recruitment.
But before he arrived in town, he had a surprise visitor check in with him: Ja'Marr Chase.
Chase, one of the best receivers in LSU history, met up with Moore with the two having an opportunity to spend some time with each other in Dallas before he hopped on his flight to Baton Rouge.
Moore and Chase met up on Wednesday night, and less than 24 hours later, the five-star began his official visit with LSU on Thursday.
LSU has one of the most recognizable brands in the world, and with past greats helping pave the way for the future of the program, it's help set a standard.
Now, with Peterson and Chase helping recruting efforts in the 2025 cycle, could we begin to see a tradition moving forward? Time will tell.
LSU has now moved the needle in the recruitment of both Pickett and Moore with the pair of five-star phenoms set to take more official visits this summer before announcing their decisions in the coming months.
