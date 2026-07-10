Ranking LSU's Biggest X-Factors Heading Into the 2026 Season

The LSU Tigers are coming into the 2026 college football season with a completely new mindset. That's what happens when you bring in a new head coach.

The Tigers will be led by head coach Lane Kiffin, and the hope is that the program will get back into the national spotlight for all the right reasons. To get back to the top, the Tigers will need to be everything everyone believes them to be this offseason.

So, will the Tigers be a threat to the national championship in Kiffin's first season? Here are the biggest X-factors heading into the 2026 season.

3. Revamped Pass Rush

Tennessee defensive lineman Jordan Ross (29) goes in to tackle Georgia running back Chauncey Bowens (33) during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 13, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers will be leaning on a lot of transfer talent for the 2026 season. Both starting defensive ends are more than likely going to be from the transfer class.

Junior defensive end Jordan Ross and junior Malik Blocton will be tasked with getting to the quarterback this season for the Tigers. Both have SEC experience, and if they become the players everyone expects them to be, the Tigers' pass rush could be at an elite level.

2. More Transfer Talent

Oct 4, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Jayce Brown (1) reacts after making a catch without his helmet against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another unit that is full of transfer talent is at wide receiver. Former Kansas State Wildcats receiver Jayce Brown and former Hawaii Rainbow Warriors star Jackson Harris will be expected to lead the way.

Kiffin has brought in some elite talent for this team in the pass game, and they could very well be the X-factor that wins this program a lot of games this season.

1. QB 1

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wouldn't be a full list about the Tigers' potential X-factors for the 2026 season without quarterback Sam Leavitt.

Leavitt was the number one quarterback in the transfer portal for a reason. Now, it's up to the new Tigers quarterback and Lane Kiffin to show the world that an elite team can be built in one summer.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's still a lot of time left to examine every inch of this roster and all the possibilities that could play out this fall.

If the Tigers mentioned above meet their expectations, then this team has the chance to do a lot of special things this season.

Yes, there is a lot of time before the action begins on the field. However, you best believe this team is building who they will become during these long summer days.

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