Lane Kiffin Will Change One LSU Position More Than Fans Realize

LSU's offense is going to look different than it ever has looked when the Tigers take the field in 2026.

Lane Kiffin has taken LSU and brought them into the future. LSU has historically been a team led by defense, with the offense always tending to lag behind. The only time that wasn't the case is when LSU had two Heisman winners at quarterback during the last decade.

But Kiffin brings in offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. to continue running teams out of energy with their fast-paced offense. To open up the pass game, LSU is counting on its running backs. LSU had the SEC's worst ground game in 2025, but Kiffin is looking to totally turn that around.

Running backs in Kiffin's offense

Harlem Berry runs the ball against Vanderbilt in 2025 | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The three main running backs for LSU in 2026 are sophomore Harlem Berry, junior Caden Durham and Wisconsin transfer Dilin Jones. Behind them are Stacy Gage, Joseph Ebun, Rod Gainey Jr., and Raycine Guillory Jr.

The physicality of LSU's running backs is what is going to be key in 2026. Run-pass options are going to have the backs involved on every play, and they need to be able to pick up blocking assignments when the ball is going to be thrown.

In the pass catching game, Durham should be favored. He had a disappointing sophomore season and had started to be overshadowed by Berry, but he enters what could be his final year at LSU needing to make a statement.

In 2024, he caught 28 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns. Last year, he had 16 receptions for 91 yards. His receiving numbers are significantly higher than that of the other two running backs with a shot at starting.

Wearing out defenses is a big part of the up-tempo offense, so the backs have to be able to keep challenging them in the trenches. That's where Berry and Jones are going to come in and play a big part.

They are likely going to get rotated in and out for each other, as they are the best runners on LSU's team. Having them stay fresh with a heavy workload isn't going to be easy, but both started to get used to the pace by spring practices.

Gap blocking is a big part of Kiffin's run game, and the shifty Jones is going to excel in that system. He makes quick decisions and is a patient runner. Berry has similar qualities that make him able to perform up to the standard of what Kiffin requires of his running backs.

LSU can't repeat its running attack from last year, and all signs are pointing to the fact that it wont.

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