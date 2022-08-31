The Rise of BJ Ojulari, A True Leader Who Defines LSU

BJ Ojulari has asserted himself as the leader of this LSU squad. After dominating his sophomore campaign, he’s locked in this offseason to bring his game to another level. Earning the opportunity to wear the prestigious No. 18 jersey, it’s clear the respect this program has for the All-American candidate.

Named a team captain for the 2022 season, the work Ojulari is putting in has this team's attention. Being a leader both on and off the field is what has begun to separate himself from the rest.

“The No. 18 is the player who brings all those traits of someone who leads in an extraordinary manner,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “The attention to detail, great focus, represents the program in a positive way in the classroom, in the community and on the field.

“His teammates, coaches and the entire staff believe BJ Ojulari embodies what the number 18 represents. He carries our traits of excellence every day on and off the field.”

Ojulari has some big shoes to fill after Butkus Award Finalist Damone Clark rocked the infamous jersey a season ago. Poised for a big year where many believe he’ll be a first-team All-SEC member, while on his way to racking up a number of other awards, it’s set to be an exciting year for the junior edge rusher.

Ojulari will represent the No. 18 jersey while also serving as team captain, solidifying his status as one of the top Tigers to step foot in Death Valley. Not only has his excellence in the locker room been incredible, but his on-field dominance has taken the country by storm.

Now, Ojulari enters his third season in Baton Rouge with lofty expectations. Will he earn All-America honors? Will he put it all together and assert his dominance? What’s next for Ojulari?

It all starts Sunday against Florida State. In what many assume will be his final season with the Bayou Bengals, it’s all or nothing for the prized Tiger. Proving his worth both on and off the field, it’s only right he reps both the No. 18 jersey while serving as the LSU captain this upcoming season.

The rise of Ojulari has been one that came together fast, but his work ethic, determination and desire to be successful has put the LSU standout in position to take his junior season by storm.