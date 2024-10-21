The Rise of LSU's Defense: How Blake Baker is Turning the Unit Around
LSU defensive coordinator made his return to Baton Rouge in January with a tall task of transforming the Tigers' defense.
In 2023, the Bayou Bengals put together one of the worst defensive performances in program history under then coordinator Matt House.
Now, it's Baker at the helm with this unit trending in the right direction heading into the back half of Southeastern Conference play.
National Rankings:
Team Sacks: 7th
Red Zone Defense: 18th
Scoring Defense: 35th
Total Defense: 67th
It's a 180 from a season ago for this defense with Baker getting the most out of his players week in and week out.
The Tigers have bought into the philosophy Baker is presenting with a dynamic scheme that has the players in the right position to be successful.
"The little nuances of pressures in those situations are to make it difficult for protection schemes. Those little tweaks to our pressures are things that Blake has carried with them and been effective. We wanted something that gave us the opportunity to attack their protections but also have a runner in a position that could really spy the quarterback," Brian Kelly said on Monday. "That was something he had used in certain situations before and felt like this was the week it would be effective."
It's a challenge to get the best out of players on a routine basis, but Kelly credited Baker's relationship with each player.
He's worked with the defense both on and off of the field in order to develop a connection that has them wanting to suit up for him.
"Clearly, there's a connection there through belief, trust and the ability to build relationships with the players that fosters that," Kelly said. "Relationships require time and Blake puts in the time with them. He's around the building all the time, during the summer he's around here. He takes to build the relationships with the players. "You can't just show up on Saturday and go 'hey I'd like you to do these things for me.' It's the time he puts in and because of that he's built really good relationships and he's doing it on trust."
LSU's defense isn't quite there yet given the standard in Baton Rouge isn't the 67th best total defense in America, but trending in the right direction is a positive start for this group.
Baker's had a hands-on approach with the LSU linebackers ever since his arrival back in Louisiana. It's his speciality and we saw that during his first stop in The Boot after transforming LSU great Damone Clark into a Butkus Award Finalist.
Now, it's sophomore star Whit Weeks who's reaping the benefits of Baker's coaching.
He's taken the country by storm after back-to-back dominant performances over Ole Miss and Arkansas with a total of 27 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, one interception and two pass breakups over the last two games.
“That’s what we expect. We’re the LSU Fightin’ Tigers, that’s how you’d expect us to play," Weeks said after the Arkansas win. “I’m proud of our guys. It’s so fun to be out there with my ten other brothers out there on the field. I know the group of guys we got and I’m taking us over anybody.
“I really credit coach Baker. There’s so much more that I can do. There were plays out I should have made but I didn’t and coach Baker is going to get on me for them and he’ll coach me up good.”
Now, LSU gears up for a Week 9 showdown against the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station with significant College Football Playoff implications on the line in Kyle Field.
More LSU News:
Instant Takeaways: No. 8 LSU Takes Down Arkansas 34-10 in Dominant Fashion
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.