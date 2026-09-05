LSU Makes Decision Regarding Former NFL Additions Dae'Quan and Zxavian Harris

College football is finally here, and the LSU Tigers, who were at the forefront of every conversation this offseason, are finally ready to get year one of the Lane Kiffin era underway in Baton Rouge.

The program has been the face of the current controversy in college football regarding the addition of former NFL players to the roster, including Dae'Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris, two of the 20 athletes in the TRO case who were granted eligibility by a judge in Baton Rouge.

With the SEC and attorneys general from other states threatening to sue the Tigers if they play them, and a deadline for the program to add them to the roster, as it stands now, Wright and Harris have yet to be added, putting their eligibility for the week one game against the Clemson Tigers in doubt.

Legal Threats Change the Situation

Mississippi Rebels tight end Dae'Quan Wright (8) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

College football feels like it is full of lawsuits now, more than the focus on the sport, including the recent one that granted a preliminary injunction, which would have allowed the Tigers to roster Wright and Harris, much to the dismay of fans and SEC officials.

In response, the Tigers were hesitant, worried about the hammer that could come down on him, which left them off the roster for the season opener. That decision came despite Wright telling media members he was expecting to be on the field in the Tigers' first game of the year.

The Tigers, which had the backing from school officials and Governor Jeff Landry, don't seem keen on calling the conference's bluff, which has stated they will sanction the Tigers if Wright and Harris are on the field, up to and including removing the Tigers from the conference.

For now, it seems the Tigers are sidelining the additions since they are enrolled in school; the program will be able to add them at any time during the season if they decide to go that route.

What Does it Change for the Season Opener?

LSU football coach Lane Kiffin talks with quarterback Husan Longstreet (8) at LSU football practice on Aug. 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For the Tigers, they won't be losing projected starters by sidelining Harris and Wright, as the program will still have Trey'dez Green at tight end and a multitude of defensive tackles who can make an impact in the matchup as well.

Losing the veteran experience could hurt, but the Tigers' roster is still plenty talented and has the pieces to start the season off with the first win of the Kiffin era in Baton Rouge.

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