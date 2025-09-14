The Updated AP Top-25 Poll: LSU Football Remains in Top-Five Following Week 3 Win
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers captured a Week 3 win over the Florida Gators behind a dominant defensive effort in Death Valley.
The Bayou Bengals picked off Florida quarterback DJ Lagway five times with sophomore safety Dashawn Spears reeling in a pair of his own to lead LSU to an SEC win.
"We felt DJ Lagway was never settled in the pocket. We moved the pocket and there was great pressure. He could never settle and most of their interceptions were out of rhythm throws. Our gameplan was to get him out of rhythm," Brian Kelly said on Saturday.
"We brought a lot of pressures, specifically with five-man pressures, so we were in good coverage situations where we had zone defenders to have us in good positions. There weren't many situations where we had guys one-on-one in coverage. We always had someway who was ready to assist and lap down for support."
Spears, despite not earning the start behind AJ Haulcy and Tamarcus Cooley, was sensational for the Tigers with Kelly praises his second-year defensive back.
"His performance tonight has been a long-time coming. He has been grinding. Every day he comes in and works hard as well as looking for an opportunity to get on the field and make an impact," Kelly said.
Now, the LSU Tigers remain in the top-five of the AP Top-25 Poll with all eyes on Garrett Nussmeier and Co. as the program remains an early National Championship contender.
The Updated AP Top-25 Poll:
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Penn State Nittany Lions
3. LSU Tigers
4. Miami Hurricanes
5. Georgia Bulldogs
6. Oregon Ducks
7. Florida State Seminoles
8. Texas Longhorns
9. Illinois Fighting Illini
10. Texas A&M Aggies
Brian Kelly and Co. remain at No. 3 in the AP Top-25 Poll after taking down the Florida Gators in Week 3.
The remainder of the AP Top-25 Poll [11-25]:
11. Oklahoma Sooners
12. Iowa State Cyclones
13. Ole Miss Rebels
14. Alabama Crimson Tide
15. Tennessee Volunteers
16. Utah Utes
17. Texas Tech Red Raiders
18. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
19. Indiana Hoosiers
20. Vanderbilt Commodores
21. Michigan Wolverines
22. Auburn Tigers
23. Missouri Tigers
24. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
25. USC Trojans
The LSU Tigers will return to action on Saturday night in Death Valley with the program set to host the Southeastern Louisiana Lions. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. CT.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Pushing to Flip Top-10 Quarterback in America Committed to SEC Rival
No. 1 Quarterback in America Set to Visit LSU Football, Alabama, Georgia and Florida
LSU Football Battling to Flip a Five-Star Oregon Ducks Commit, Set to Visit Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.