LSU Football, Oregon Ducks, Texas A&M Aggies Among Landing Spots for Elite EDGE

Olney (Md.) Good Counsel four-star edge rusher Anthony Sweeney has narrowed his focus to 12 schools with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers firmly in the race for the elite defender.

Sweeney, a top-five edge rusher in America, has blossomed into a consensus Top-50 recruit with schools rolling out the red carpet in pursuit of his services this fall.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ohio State Buckeyes, North Carolina Tar Heels, Tennessee Volunteers, Florida Gators, and Penn State Nittany Lions, among several others, during his time on the prep scene.

Once Lane Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge, he made sure to keep tabs on the top prospects in America with LSU quickly pulling the trigger on an offer to Sweeney.

LSU defensive line coach Sterling Lucas made the call to the Maryland native as the first scholarship he dished out after making the move from South Carolina to LSU.

Since then, LSU has also gone in-home for a visit with Sweeney this offseason as the Tigers coaching staff intensifies its pursuit.

Now, the LSU Tigers sit alongside Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia, Oregon, Auburn, Alabama, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Miami, Maryland, and Texas Tech as the 12 schools to watch in Sweeney's recruitment.

"Long-levered edge defender with some natural twitch that can dip and build speed as he turns the corner. On the lighter side now, but has a very projectable frame with his 35-inch arms and should eventually be able to carry 255 pounds or so," 247Sports wrote of Sweeney.

"Tends to win with effort and energy as he crosses tackles and cycles his way into rush paths. Improved strength between sophomore and junior campaigns, but still needs to find some shuck power as he can struggle to disengage once opponents get a hold of him. Active in pursuit and will look to clean up the trash while patrolling the cleat line.

"Played some running back and wide receiver early on in prep career, which speaks to the caliber of athlete. Must keep improving technique and will need to embrace the weight room if he’s going to reach full potential. Should be viewed as a potential game-wrecker at the Power Four level that could fit into a variety of different schemes."

Now, as his recruitment process intensifies this offseason, Kiffin and the LSU Tigers will look to make a statement in their pursuit of the elite edge rusher.

