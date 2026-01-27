LSU Football Makes Major Move for Ole Miss Rebels, Arkansas Razorbacks Wideout Target

Mobile (Ala.) Gulf Shores three-star wide receiver Carter Davis has emerged as a household name in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his commitment.

Davis checks in as a Top-100 wideout in America with multiple SEC programs in the race for his process after a standout junior campaign last fall.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound speedster has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks, West Virginia Mountaineers, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among others, as his process explodes.

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are keeping tabs on the standout pass-catcher after staffers made their way to Mobile (Ala.) this weekend for an in-person with Davis - then extending an offer less than 24 hours later.

Along with the LSU Tigers, the Ole Miss Rebels and Alabama Crimson Tide also made their way down to his high school for in-person visits.

Davis has emerged as a household name with the LSU Tigers becoming a team to know in his process after making multiple visits to Baton Rouge across the last 12 months - now adding an in-person visit at his high school.

Kiffin and Co. have traveled across America over the last seven days checking in with priority targets - including the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

The Recent In-Person Visit: Easton Royal

New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal stole headlines last November after revealing a commitment to Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns.

Royal checks in as the No. 1 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the hometown LSU Tigers now playing catch up after he made his move to join the Longhorns' class last fall after a heavy pursuit.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has earned offers from the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks, Florida State Seminoles, and Tennessee Volunteers, among several others, across the last few months.

But it's Sarkisian and Co. that hold the verbal commitment from Louisiana's No. 1 prospect.

Lane Kiffin made his way down to New Orleans on Thursday to visit the No. 1 WR in America: Easton Royal.



The five-star prospect out of the Bayou State revealed a commitment to Texas last fall.



Now, Kiffin and Co. are putting a foot on the gas for the No. 1 WR in the 2027 class. pic.twitter.com/DZfQ7XvFlX — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 22, 2026

During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.

Fast forward to Royal's junior season in 2025 and he once again took America by storm after another year where he stuffed the stat sheet - earning a myriad of honors in the Bayou State.

