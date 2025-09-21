The Updated AP Top-25 Poll: LSU Football Sees Movement in Latest Rankings
The LSU Tigers (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will hit the road to Oxford in Week 5 for a Southeastern Conference clash against Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in a Top-15 matchup.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers handled business on Saturday night in Death Valley after taking down the Southeastern Louisiana Lions 56-10 to remain unbeaten on the season.
The Bayou Bengals received a significant contribution from quarterback Garrett Nussmeier after the Tigers' starting signal-caller went 25-for-31 on the night with nearly 300 total yards of offense with four scores.
"You look at the efficiency with which he threw the football, targeting the football, seeing the field. It's still, whether they're a step behind or not, it's still recognition and feeling comfortable out there," Kelly said.
"You could see there was a higher level of comfort in terms of him throwing. Then certainly running the football as well. It requires the technical development we hadn't seen and now that he's healthy, he's able to do a lot more," Kelly added.
LSU saw running back Ju'Juan Johnson have a career night in Baton Rouge with the Tigers' rushing attack seeing a boost against the in-state foe on Saturday night.
Johnson ended the night with a pair of touchdowns as he continues carving out a significant role within LSU's offense.
"Tonight, I think we focused on preparation," Johnson said. "Just going through it at practice and just keeping on working at it. It was a big step for us - I think - on the offensive side of the ball."
Now, all eyes are on Week 5 at Ole Miss with the Tigers preparing for a showdown against Kiffin and a fiery Rebels squad.
The latest AP Top-25 Poll has been revealed with the stage now set for a Top-15 matchup at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Week 5
The AP Top-25 Poll: Week 5 Edition
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Miami Hurricanes
3. Penn State Nittany Lions
4. LSU Tigers
5. Georgia Bulldogs
6. Oregon Ducks
7. Oklahoma Sooners
8. Florida State Seminoles
9. Texas A&M Aggies
10. Texas Longhorns
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain in the Top-5 ahead of Week 5 against the Ole Miss Rebels in what will be a Top-15 matchup at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
The remainder of the poll [11-25]:
11. Indiana Hoosiers
12. Texas Tech Red Raiders
13. Ole Miss Rebels
14. Iowa State Cyclones
15. Tennessee Volunteers
16. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
17. Alabama Crimson Tide
18. Vanderbilt Commodores
19. Michigan Wolverines
20. Missouri Tigers
21. USC Trojans
22. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
23. Illinois Fighting Illini
24. TCU Horned Frogs
25. BYU Cougars
No. 4 LSU will return to action on Saturday afternoon in a clash against the Ole Miss Rebels in a critical Southeastern Conference clash. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Pushing to Flip Top-10 Quarterback in America Committed to SEC Rival
No. 1 Quarterback in America Set to Visit LSU Football, Alabama, Georgia and Florida
LSU Football Battling to Flip a Five-Star Oregon Ducks Commit, Set to Visit Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.