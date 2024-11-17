The Updated AP Top 25 Poll: Where LSU Football Stands After Week 12
The LSU Tigers continue tumbling down the AP Top 25 Poll after a third consecutive loss in Week 12 to Billy Napier and the Florida Gators.
Brian Kelly's program has now dropped three straight to Texas A&M, Alabama and Florida with the Bayou Bengals falling to 6-4 on the season and 3-3 in Southeastern Conference play.
It's been a difficult stretch for the Tigers after being outscored 100-35 in the last 10 quarters, scoring only three touchdowns on their last 27 drives and continuing to struggle over the last three games.
Now, after coming in at No. 21 in last week's AP Top 25 Poll following a loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU has fallen once again.
A look into Brian Kelly's thoughts, Paul Finebaum's perspective, the updated AP Top 25 Poll and where the LSU Tigers sit in the current SEC standings:
Brian Kelly's Thoughts Moving Forward:
“Do you want to fight or not? Do you want to fight and take responsibility as coaches and players that we’re not playing well. We’re struggling right now. It’s life. It’s a myriad of things but it’s a reflection of what life’s about. There’s a rough spot here that we have to fight through. We got to do it together.
"So, if you’re not a thumb pointer, if you’re not someone who continues to work to be better, then we don’t have a place for you in the last couple of weeks. But if you want to fight and keep working to get better, then we’re going to be alongside you. At the end of the day, it’s about overcoming adversity and fighting through these last two games that are at home that we desperately want to win.”
SEC Network's Paul Finebaum Weighs In:
“It’s bad because LSU fans, they have no basement,” Finebaum said on Sunday. “I mean, they just go from [if] beating Alabama a week ago to maybe getting to the SEC Championship game, into the playoffs. To now, the season is over and they have a home game next week against Vanderbilt. I doubt the enthusiasm level in the parking lot is going to be [up to standard]. It’s going to be close to comatose.
“And then the final game of the year is against Oklahoma, which won’t be any better. And Kelly, who I really believe is an elite coach, somehow, has just watched this thing blow up on him. A number of injuries happened, and who knows what else. Garrett Nussmeier cannot get out of his own shadow. I think, depending on how the season ends, I mean Kelly’s going to be facing maybe the coldest winter of any SEC coach.”
The Updated AP Top 12 Poll: Post Week 12 Standings
No. 1 Oregon
No. 2 Ohio State
No. 3 Texas
No. 4 Penn State
No. 5 Indiana
No. 6 Notre Dame
No. 7 Alabama
No. 8 Georgia
No. 9 Ole Miss
No. 10 Tennessee
No. 11 Miami
No. 12 Boise State
No. 13 SMU
No. 14 BYU
No. 15 Texas A&M
No. 16 Colorado
No. 17 Clemson
No. 18 Army
No. 19 South Carolina
No. 20 Tulane
No. 21 Arizona State
No. 22 Iowa State
No. 23 UNLV
No. 24 Illinois
No. 25 Washington State
The LSU Tigers have fallen out of the Week 13 AP Top 25 Poll after a third consecutive loss on Saturday afternoon.
The Bayou Bengals entered Week 12 as the No. 21 ranked team in the country. Now, after falling to 6-4 on the season, LSU will be unranked heading into Week 13.
The Current SEC Standings:
- Texas (9-1, 5-1 SEC)
- Texas A&M (8-2, 5-1 SEC)
- Georgia (8-2, 6-2 SEC)
- Tennessee (8-2, 5-2 SEC)
- Alabama (8-2, 4-2 SEC)
- Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2 SEC)
- South Carolina (7-3, 5-3 SEC)
- Missouri (7-3, 3-3 SEC)
- LSU (6-4, 3-3 SEC)
- Vanderbilt (6-4, 3-3 SEC)
- Arkansas (5-5, 3-4 SEC)
- Florida (5-5, 3-4 SEC)
- Oklahoma (5-5, 1-5 SEC)
- Auburn (4-6, 1-5 SEC)
- Kentucky (4-6, 1-6 SEC)
- Mississippi State (2-8, 0-6 SEC)
