Three Elite Transfer Quarterbacks That Fit Lane Kiffin's Vision for LSU Football

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are preparing to swing for the fences in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program looking to reconstruct the roster for the 2026 season.

LSU's new shot-caller has been labeled the "Portal King" where Kiffin will unleash a treasure chest full of roster cash once the market opens on Jan. 2 in search of America's top talent.

“[LSU AD Verge Ausberry] and his team had a really, really good plan,” Kiffin said on Dec. 1. “Even talking to some donors that are part of that plan here to see exactly, how does that work? There’s a great plan here.

"There’s a great plan here of how we can come together with what we bring and with what players around the country want to play for us and our systems, and then have that support to do that, so that they want to play for us and they get taken care of financially.

“Obviously, nowadays, it’s the world of college football and it’s important and it’s critical to them. It’s important to them. This was the best setup. That definitely played a factor into it. I don’t care what your systems are. Without good players, they don’t work.”

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

LSU is down to one scholarship quarterback on the roster following the departures of Garrett Nussmeier [2026 NFL Draft] and Colin Hurley [Transfer Portal] with Michael Van Buren the lone signal-caller.

Now, with a myriad of quarterbacks revealing intentions of entering the Transfer Portal across the country, which three fit Kiffin's vision? Will LSU pursue?

No. 1: QB Sam Leavitt - Arizona State

Arizona State signal-caller Sam Leavitt is officially out as the quarterback of the Sun Devils after he revealed his intentions to depart the program and enter the NCAA Transfer Portal once it comes open on Jan 2.

Leavitt didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

But his "money year" was in 2024 after putting the Arizona State program on the map.

Leavitt initially began his career at Michigan State in 2023 where he threw 23 passes, but then made the move and transferred to Arizona State in 2024.

From there, he became the full-time starter - throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff last season.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

No. 2: Brendan Sorsby - Cincinnati

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder made his way to Cincinnati after two years at Indiana where he played in 11 games for the Hoosiers.

Sorsby - a two-year starter for the Bearcats - blossomed into one of America's top signal-callers this fall where he will be a hot commodity in the portal market.

Across 12 games in 2025, the dual-threat signal-caller completed 62 percent of his passes while throwing for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

Sorsby is set to be one of the most sought-after names once he officially hits the portal next month where he’ll have one year of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

Texas Tech and others have emerged as potential landing spots for the prized transfer.

Nov 29, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) warms up before the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

No. 3: DJ Lagway - Florida

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway has revealed his intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal with LSU labeled an early team to watch.

The 6-foot-3, 247-pounder signed with the Gators in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in America with Billy Napier landing the elite playmaker.

Across Florida's 12 games this in 2025, Lagway completed 63 percent of his passes while throwing for 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. The dual-threat signal-caller dealt with the injury injury bug - dating back to last offseason where he was hampered by shoulder surgery and a sports hernia.

Now, after revealing his intentions to test the market, will Kiffin and the LSU Tigers be a team to watch in his process? The short answer: Yes.

According to On3 Sports, the LSU Tigers, Baylor Bears, and Miami Hurricanes are the three early teams to keep tabs on in his transfer process.

