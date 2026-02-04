Lane Kiffin Addresses Comments on LSU Football's Transfer Class Being 'Best Ever'

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers assembled the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America this offseason with the program reeling in over 40 signees via the free agent market.

In what emerged as a pivotal stretch for Kiffin and the new-look coaching staff, the Bayou Bengals navigated the portal window with a focus on finding a unique blend between starpower and depth additions to fill out the roster.

Fast forward three and a half weeks after the NCAA Transfer Portal opened for business and the LSU Tigers signed the No. 1 overall player, the No. 1 offensive lineman, and the No. 1 EDGE in the market - along with nine Top-100 players.

It's a historic recruiting feat for Kiffin and Co. with the all-time great class generating unprecedented buzz, but does LSU's shot-caller believe it's the best class ever?

Kiffin took the podium on Wednesday for the first time since the Transfer Portal opened where he addressed the buzz circulating surrounding the historic haul.

Courtesy of Ty Benefield's Instagram.

Kiffin's Take: Portal Class Buzz

“I think talent-wise, probably. A lot of that is also numbers, the volume helps that statement. Over time, volume has gone up because as the system has evolved, it’s created a structure that pushes players into the portal.

"When I say it’s probably the best ever on paper, that’s partly because of numbers and volume. We also had a lot to replace. Some of that was players’ decisions to move on, and part of it was our decisions.

I’ll never come out and say anything about the last staff. It doesn’t mean our way is better or worse, it’s just different. When a new staff comes in, you usually make a lot of changes, especially when a program changes direction.

"I know there was skepticism about how many players went into the portal, but my answer to fans and media was this: if we kept the same players, we’re good coaches, but we don’t have magic dust. Change was needed in the building.”

Now, all eyes are on Spring Camp as the new-look roster looks to gel headlined by Sam Leavitt, Princewill Umanmielen, and Jordan Seaton as the headliners.

