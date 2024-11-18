Three Key Areas Where the LSU Tigers Have Struggled in 2024

A few numbers from #LSU’s last 3 games.



- LSU has been outscored 100-35 over the last 10 quarters.

- LSU has scored 3 touchdowns on their last 27 drives.

- LSU has allowed 11 sacks over the last 3 games.

- LSU has allowed 22 (!) TFLs over the last 3 games.



A complete disaster.