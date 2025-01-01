Three LSU Football Players Who Exceeded Expectations During the 2024 Season
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers entered the 2024 season with several key players preparing to make a statement and put America on notice.
With Garrett Nussmeier entering year one as the starter, all eyes would be on his receiving corps in order to make his life easier at the helm of the offense.
But there were multiple surprises pieces to the offense that allowed the Tigers to thrive this season.
Who exceeded expectations in 2024?
Three LSU Tigers Who Exceeded Expectations:
No. 1: WR Aaron Anderson
LSU wide receiver Aaron Anderson's rise in 2024 provided signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier with another pivotal weapon to add to his arsenal alongside Kyren Lacy and CJ Daniels.
Heading into the season, all eyes were on Lacy and Daniels to take on a significant workload, but the "surprise" contributor came from Anderson.
It's been an interesting ride for Anderson. After signing with the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2022, he elected to redshirt in his lone season in Tuscaloosa.
After one year, he made the move to return to the Bayou State where he was used sparingly as a redshirt-freshman in 2023. He tallied 12 catches for 59 yards and zero touchdowns.
Then, in 2024, it all came together for the coveted wideout. Anderson pieced together a breakout season this fall after tallying 61 receptions for 875 yards and five touchdowns.
What led to the monstrous season for Anderson this year? Brian Kelly chimed in earlier this fall:
"It's everything he does in his life," LSU head coach Brian Kelly said in September. "It's going to class, being on time, his practice habits, framing the ball, catching the ball, it's just everything. It's the natural maturity that comes with being in the program."
No. 2: LB Whit Weeks
LSU linebacker Whit Weeks put America on notice during his sophomore campaign for Tigers, but many feel the Georgia native is just scratching the surface.
From not starting in Week 1 to leading the SEC in solo tackles by the end of the year, it was a breakout season for the heartbeat of LSU's defense.
Weeks will return in 2025 as an integral piece to the program's defense where he will look to carry his momentum from this fall.
The 2024 Regular Season Numbers:
- 117 total tackles
- 59 solo tackles (No. 1 in SEC)
- 9.5 TFL
- 3.5 sacks
- 2 forced fumbles
- 4 PBUs
- 1 INT
Weeks has played a pivotal role in rebuilding the LSU roster in December after becoming a recruiting piece for transfers visiting Baton Rouge.
"I ask them what they want to know about LSU and what they want to know about Baton Rouge. What are worries about coming here? I tell them, 'look, we're building something special here, we're gonna win a championship next year,'" Weeks said. "There's no doubt about it. I have more belief in Nuss than probably anybody does. I think he's going to win the Heisman next year and that's my pitch.
"You're going to come in and play with all these great players around you and that's only going to make you better."
Weeks suffered a gruesome ankle injury in Tuesday's Texas Bowl that will require surgery, but the immediate thought is that he will be back during spring camp in late March.
“Initial indication is a dislocated ankle,” Kelly said following the Texas Bowl matchup. “We’ll have surgery quickly. I don’t want to give an exact timeline but we should have him ready to go sometime around spring ball. Obviously, we feel for him and certainly he’s a tough kid that will handle this the right way. We’ll act quickly with him and his family was there. Our team responded quickly because he’s such an important part of what we do.”
No. 3: RB Caden Durham
LSU true freshman running back Caden Durham's emergence provided the Tigers' backfield with a spark in 2024.
The speedy back burst on the scene in Week 3 in a showdown against the South Carolina Gamecocks and never looked back after taking on the role as LSU's RB1.
It was clear that veteran Josh Williams was going to take the bulk of the reps this season, but Durham's rise gave him the chance to take meaningful snaps in year one.
The youngster wrapped up his first season in Baton Rouge with 753 rushing yards on 140 carries with six touchdowns on the ground. Durham also added 260 receiving yards on 28 catches for two more scores.
It's clear Durham will be an integral piece to LSU's offense in 2025 after a breakout true freshman campaign for Kelly's program.
