Three LSU Football Players Who Exceeded Expectations During the 2024 Season

LSU WR Aaron Anderson’s jump from Year 1 to Year 2 in Baton Rouge elevated the Tigers’ offense in a big way this season.



2023: 12 catches, 59 yards + 0 TD

2024: 61 catches, 875 yards + 5 TD



The Louisiana native’s connection with Garrett Nussmeier shined:pic.twitter.com/4TFyuChSCg