Three LSU Football Transfer Additions That Have Turned Heads During Spring Camp
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue working through Spring Camp with the program set to return to the practice fields on Tuesday for Day 6 of practice.
Kelly and Co. will go day-by-day during the 15-practice spring schedule with camp wrapping up on April 12th in Tiger Stadium.
It's been a small sample size to this point for the media after receiving less than a handful of viewings to this point, but the "standouts" have certainly looked the part.
Which newcomers have turned heads in Baton Rouge through the first few days?
The Standout Transfers: Week 1 of Camp Edition
No. 1: Jack Pyburn - EDGE
Florida transfer Jack Pyburn enters his first season with the Tigers after joining the program during the offseason.
The veteran edge rusher has been disruptive during his collegiate career with the chance to carry that momentum into 2025 with the Bayou Bengals.
Pyburn is fresh off of a 2024 season where he logged 60 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and one interception while starting the last eight games of the year.
In three seasons with the Gators, Pyburn logged 80 total tackles with his "coming out season" being in 2024.
He's explosive at the point of attack and it's been on full display during five practices so far. Now, it's about keeping the same pace throughout the next 10 days with opportunity to take significant snaps on Day 1.
LSU has a talented two-deep depth chart at the EDGE position with Pyburn, Gabriel Reliford, Patrick Payton and Jimari Butler heading into the upcoming season.
No. 2: Barion Brown - Wide Receiver
LSU wideout Barion Brown arrived in Baton Rouge after three seasons with the Kentucky Wildcats while becoming an impactful player in the Southeastern Conference.
For Brown, he's earning his role with the Tigers to this point with Kelly placing a majority of the newcomers with the backups, but it's been an impressive start for the SEC transfer.
Brown and Mississippi State transfer quarterback, Michael Van Buren, have developed rapport in a short period of time.
Now, the speedy wideout has become an eye-catcher quickly in the small media viewings through Week 1.
No. 3: Mansoor Delane - Cornerback
Virginia Tech transfer Mansoor Delane is a player that will have significant intrigue throughout the rest of Spring Camp. He's a Swiss Army Knife in the defensive backfield where he has been primarily used at cornerback during practice.
During his time with the Hokies, Delane tallied 146 tackles, 16 pass breakups, six interceptions and four forced fumbles.
It's an important addition for the program where Delane can help coach up the youngsters in the cornerback room heading into next season.
"Mansoor Delane has been very impactful at the cornerback position," Kelly said prior to Spring Camp. "We've got some younger guys, some guys with experience, but we don't have a veteran player back there. His leadership and the way he's handled himself has been amazing."
He's been a player that's physicality and technique have stood out to this point, but the expectation remains that he continues working into his own as a starter come Week 1 at Clemson.
