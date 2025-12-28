Three Observations From LSU Football's 38-35 Texas Bowl Loss to the Houston Cougars

The LSU Tigers (7-6, 3-5 SEC) wrapped up the 2025 season on Saturday night in the Lone Star State after dropping a 38-35 thriller to the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium.

In what became a difficult day at the office defensively for the Bayou Bengals, the program felt the impact of not having starters Mansoor Delane, Harold Perkins, and Whit Weeks, among others, in the final game of the season.

LSU came out the gates clicking on all cylinders after going up 14-0 in the blink of an eye - including a 99-yard touchdown on the opening kickoff by Barion Brown - but defensive miscues and undisciplined football halted any chances of coming away with a win.

Three Observations: Texas Bowl Edition

No. 1: Self-Inflicted Wounds

The LSU Tigers totaled nine penalties for 95 yards against the Cougars on Saturday night with six of them resulting in first downs across the first two quarters of play.

After coming out the tunnel fired up, the Tigers took a 14-0 lead rapidly, but the downward spiral began on Houston's second possessin of the game - scoring a touchdown followed by a pair of scores on the next three drives.

Houston ultimately tallied 21 unanswered points led by quarterback Connor Weigman - who ended the day with 236 yards on 27-for-36 passing with four touchdowns through the air.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Weigman's four passing scores is a Houston bowl game record where he also tacked on an additional 56 yards on the ground.

But in many cases, the LSU defense's untimely miscues paired with undisciplined mistakes via penalties allowed the Cougars to remain ahead.

No. 2: Once Again, Trey'Dez Green Proves His Worth

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green shined at NRG Stadium on Saturday night in the Texas Bowl after priving once again why he's an unstoppable force in the red-zone.

The former five-star prospect snagged a highlight reel touchdown on a jump ball after coming down with the one-handed reception - once again proving why he's one of the most physically gifted offensive weapons in America.

The 6-foot-7 pass-catcher wrapped up the day with four receptions for 80 yards and two touchdowns where he was virtually unstoppable when targeted by LSU quarterback Michael Van Buren.

For Van Buren, the sophomore signal-caller was solid at times on Saturday in his audition for Lane Kiffin - finishing the day with 267 yards on 16-for-26 passing with three touchdowns through the air.

No. 3: The Big Picture - Texas Bowl Was a Snapshot of 2025 Season

LSU's Texas Bowl performance against the Houston Cougars accurately portrayed the 2025 season from the program with a lack of balance on offense, undisciplined football, and untimely mistakes halting any chances for success.

It's no secret the LSU roster is in a state of disarray - paired with double-digit opt-outs on Saturday - but the loss once again showcased how aggressive LSU must be in the Transfer Portal.

Yes, Saturday was an audition for some, but there will be significant roster turnover across the next week. LSU has seen 13 members of the roster reveal plans of entering the Transfer Portal, but the expectation is that the number will surpass 20 when it's all said and done.

The Houston Cougars deserve their flowers after getting punched in the gut early and battling back to get it done, but the LSU roster remains a work in progress with all eyes on the portal window opening on Jan. 2.

LSU now ends the 2025 season with a 7-6 record as a chaotic fall in Baton Rouge comes to an end with the "Lane Kiffin Era" officially underway for the program.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Wide Receiver, Oklahoma Transfer Labeled 'Biggest Bust' in Portal

Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat Amid First Month With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: