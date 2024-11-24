Three Observations From LSU Football's Week 13 Victory Over Vanderbilt
The LSU Tigers (7-4, 4-3) bounced back on Saturday night in Death Valley after capturing a 24-17 victory over Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt Commodores.
The Week 13 victory snapped a three-game losing skid for the Bayou Bengals with the program getting back in the win column after over a month.
Garrett Nussmeier paved the way through the air, Josh Williams unlocked the Tigers' rushing attack and the one-two punch of Bradyn Swinson and Sai'vion Jones handled business on defense.
Three Observations: Week 13 Edition
Keeping It Simple, Yet Effective
After a Week 12 performance at Florida where the LSU defense was discombobulated from start to finish, the coaching staff kept it simple for the unit on Saturday night.
It was clear the challenge that lied ahead with dual-threat quarterback Diego Pavia, but the simplicity on defense kept the group together.
Bradyn Swinson told reporters after the game that the defense ran just five different looks on Saturday night. It was simple, yet effective.
On offense, it was the success of the rushing attack that unlocked diversity in coordinator Joe Sloan's playbook.
From there, with inside zones paired quick routes in the passing game, the offense clicked for the first time in what has felt like months.
LSU head coach Brian Kelly was elated at the showing from his team, blocking out the noise and the preparation the Tigers put in for Saturday night:
"I'm really pleased and happy for our players and all of our coaches. They obviously had listened to the noise that is out there about LSU Football, and the indictments that are made, unfortunately, so early in this program's development, but the players did not listen to it," Kelly said on Saturday.
"I'm proud of the coaches for the way that they prepared this football team. We played a really good Vanderbilt team. They shortened the game. They hold on to the football. They play good defense."
Garrett Nussmeier, Josh Williams Propel the Offense
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier bounced back the way Tiger fans were hoping for on Saturday night against Vanderbilt.
Nussmeier’s decision-making paved the way, but factor in the high-IQ football with the LSU offensive line providing more time in the pocket and it was a recipe for success.
The Tigers’ offense found its way again with Nussmeier at the helm. He was willing to sit back in the pocket, take a hit and deliver when LSU needed him most.
Nussmeier ended the night completing 28 of his 37 passes for 332 yards and a score through the air.
The redshirt-junior quarterback was a key contributor for the Bayou Bengals on Saturday night in Death Valley, but the overall performance from the offense stole the show.
It’s a unit that struggled mightily during the program’s three game losing streak with numbers consisting of: 92nd in sacks per dropback (7.1%), 113th in turnover rate (3.0%), 120th in success rate (35.5%) and 122nd in percentage of plays gaining zero or negative yards (39.0%). All statistics according to ESPN.
On Saturday, the script was flipped. LSU bounced back in a major way with complementary offense being showcased from start to finish.
Nussmeier paved the way through the air, but it was veteran running back Josh Williams who carved out a significant role on Saturday night.
At halftime, Williams had already tallied nearly 100 yards of total offense with 62 rushing yards along with 30 yards through the air. He ended the night with 151 yards of total offense on 18 touches with a pair of touchdowns.
LSU needed a game where both phases of the offense clicked with the program receiving just that against the Commodores.
The Tigers ended the night with 139 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. It was a much-needed performance from Williams and Co.
The sixth-year senior led a players-only meeting during the week to keep the program’s spirits up and now he’s let his play do the talking on Saturday.
From the offensive line, it was a much cleaner game from the Tigers with only two false start penalties from the big guys up front (DJ Chester and Emery Jones).
Along with smart football, the unit opened up running lanes, gave Nussmeier more time in the pocket and ultimately won the battle in the trenches against the Commodores.
Defensive Pressure Paves the Way Late
The one-two punch of defensive ends Bradyn Swinson and Sai'vion Jones deserve their flowers after Saturday night's performance.
The tandem wreaked havoc in the backfield all night while containing dual-threat quarterback Diego Pavia from start to finish.
The mobile signal-caller ended the day 13-for-24 with 186 yards and a touchdown through the air along with 43 yards and a score on the ground. LSU contained the electrifying quarterback well on Saturday night to keep the Commodores' offense in check.
LSU allowed a 63-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage for Vanderbilt's offense, but after that, it was a near flawless performance.
The Tigers allowed only one more touchdown for the Commodores that came with under six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
It was Swinson and Jones that set the tone. The stat sheet numbers won't jump off of the page, but their presence was certainly felt. For Swinson, he ended the night with 0.5 sacks, but effective plays to force pressure.
At the second-level, it was the Weeks Bros. [Whit and West] that made an impact paired with true freshman Davhon Keys taking meaningful snaps.
It was complementary football for the Tigers on Saturday night. The offense found a rhythm while the defense made impactful plays through four quarters.
Now, the Tigers get back in the win column and snap a three-game losing skid.
The Tigers will return to action on Nov. 30 against the Oklahoma Sooners in the regular season finale with kickoff set for 6:00 p.m. CT in Death Valley.
