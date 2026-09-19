Three Questions LSU Must Answer vs. Ole Miss

It's finally time for LSU and Ole Miss to face off on one of the biggest stages that will college football will present this season.

With the Top-10 matchup kicking off in Oxford, the stakes of the SEC rivalry look much different this year, after Lane Kiffin made a historical switch from Ole Miss to LSU, which now comes down to the other sideline of the field.

There are high expectations for both programs during Saturday's anticipated matchup. But for LSU, there are three major questions that the new and improved team must answer.

Is Sam Leavitt an SEC Quarterback?

Tigers Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10, LSU Tigers take on the LA Tech Bulldogs. September 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After two weeks of dominating opponents at home, the Tigers face the first challenge of their challenging SEC schedule this season.

With over 50 new players, from all over the country, being added to the roster this offseason, facing Ole Miss will be some athletes' first time playing in a true SEC scheme.

But LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt's first conference matchup will be the most watched debut of the game, with one question on fans mind; Is he an SEC quarterback?

In the past two weeks at home, Leavitt has put up a combined total of 547 passing yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions. He's proven his dual-threat abilities, also racking up 135 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

But there's still a major component that Leavitt must prove during Week 3, being able to continue his offensive leader success in a daunting SEC environment.

It won't just be the environment of the crowd that will put the pressure on the transfer quarterback, but being able to play on the road, a road game that he has never experienced before.

Can the Tigers Get Through A Major Disadvantage?

Sep 12, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Caleb Cunningham (3) reacts with wide receiver Johntay Cook II (0) after a touchdown catch during the second quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With it being gameday in Oxford, the Rebels have a major home field advantage. It won’t be the common sea of red in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this week, but the ultimate weapon against rival LSU.

The classic SEC matchup doesn’t usually come with the stakes like this one. Kiffin’s anticipated return, aTop-10 matchup for this time in six decades and the most talked about game all season long will fuel a fire that trumps any home-field advantage seen before.

It also leaves LSU with a major disadvantage, walking into one of the most daunting environments some of these athletes will ever play in.

After Kiffin’s roster renovation this offseason, some of these new LSU stars have never played in an environment close to what Saturday will bring.

Being able to not only play through the intoxicating environment, but also dominate over the Rebels in it, is a major question that LSU has to answer this weekend.

Was Changing Lanes Worth It?

Tigers Head Coach Lane Kiffin, LSU Tigers take on the LA Tech Bulldogs. September 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kiffin's controverstial move to leave Ole Miss - in the beginning of the program's first playoff run - to take the head coaching job at LSU was the most talked about move this offseason.

Now, it's time to prove how justified the move was, returning to his former program with major stakes on the line.

There’s one major outcome that Saturday’s matchup will prove - if Kiffin’s takeover in Baton Rouge was successful.

He’s essentially taken his success at Ole Miss, bringing his elite coaching staff, to continue making history at one of the most notable programs in the nation.

Now, a LSU win over Ole Miss will prove just how worth it the drama of the offseason was. If LSU can’t get past the Rebels, there will be some major questions surrounding Kiffin’s new coaching job.

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