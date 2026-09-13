3 Overreactions After LSU's Win vs. Louisiana Tech

The LSU Tigers were the storyline of the first week of college football, dismantling the Clemson Tigers in prime time to kick off the Lane Kiffin era with one of the most dominant wins in program history.

Entering week two of the season, however, the Tigers would host in-state foe, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. It looked like a tune-up game on paper, but after entering halftime leading just 10-7, it caused some panic in Baton Rouge.

The Tigers would have too much talent, and prevail for the win but there were some overreactions from the win as the program begins SEC play against the Ole Miss Rebels this weekend.

LSU is Ready for the SEC

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'dez Green (7) runs against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive back Sam Fongang (1) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers looked absolutely dominant in week one, establishing the first win of the Kiffin era, and announcing the regime change in a big way in Baton Rouge. It originally looked like everything the team was advertised as in the offseason, was here, and it would be smooth sailing the whole season.

The game against the Bulldogs, however, proved opposite, and that there are still growing pains the program will go through with so many new faces. The Louisiana Tech matchup was a great opportunity to work through adversity, setting an early test they failed to go through week one.

Now, with the Rebels next weekend, the Tigers need to show they are ready for conference play, because the first half against Louisiana Tech didn't.

This is a Generational Defense

LSU Tigers defensive tackle Deuce Geralds (99) and linebacker Whit Weeks (7) react to sacking Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Blake Baker (5) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers have been known for their defense over the years, but the run the current group is on, is borderline historic, considering they played a power four opponent already this season. Through three quarters against Clemson, before subbing out the starters, they had given up just 72 yards of offense.

Against the Bulldogs, through three quarters and the substitutions started, they had allowed just 12 yards, including giving up zero net yards in the first half. Straight dominance over the first two games of the season.

They get their first big test next against the Rebels, who have an elite-level offense, but if they continue this trend, it could spell problems for the Tigers.

Sam Leavitt is a Weak Link for the Tigers

LSU Tigers take on the LA Tech Bulldogs. September 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Kiffin offense is only as good as the quarterback in charge of it, as he has said so himself. That's why the program brought in Leavitt to be the guy that leads the explosive offense that has grown in infamy over the years in Baton Rouge.

His interceptions were cause for concern, but bad decisions can be looked at on film and corrected, all-around struggles, however, can not. That wasn't what happened, though, as despite the three interceptions, he completed 17 of 27 passes for 234 yards in the half.

He still looks like the perfect fit for the offense, but there will be struggles at times too as he continues to acclimate. He will also grow better each week, which will only spell good news for the Tigers.

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