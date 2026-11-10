LSU’s Defense Faces The Most Dangerous Version of Arch Manning Yet

The Arch Manning experience has been a wild ride for the last two seasons for the Texas Longhorns.

He's been showing the flashes of a highly touted quarterback recruit, but in between those flashes has been some head-scratching play.

Those flashes have flashed more and more recently for Manning, and it's the perfect time for it to flash as he travels back to his home state and faces the toughest defense he's seen yet: LSU.

But at the same time, LSU is going to have a problem stopping Manning, who is coming into the game on a hot streak. And the Tigers still have to gather its footing from the loss to Alabama.

Turning His Season Around

Oct 17, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) and quarterback Arch Manning (16) react after Coleman caught a touchdown pass from Manning during the second half against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manning has a tough problem. His grandpa and two uncles both were some of the greatest quarterbacks to grace the NFL at their times in the league.

That's made a lot of eyes turn to him, and therefore an overwhelming amount of pressure.

It also brings a certain level of expectation. An expectation to be a Manning, meaning go to the NFL and earn a gold jacket by the time he retires.

For now, that expectation is to be perfect. Manning has been far from it, starting his second season as the Longhorns' starting quarterback.

Through his first six games this season, the preseason Heisman candidate had scored only 11 touchdowns and thrown five interceptions, only eclipsing 300 passing yards once, and it came during Week 1 against Texas State.

For those games, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian never batted an eye. He even defended the poor play.

After the Oklahoma game, Sarkisian, perhaps attempting to deflect the conversation from his QB’s subpar play, said Manning wouldn’t face nearly as much criticism if his name were “Joe Smith.”

The irony is that Sarkisian had then been unwilling to go to lengths, meaning publicly criticizing the quarterback's play, that he would have gone to with someone named Joe Smith.

But that all ended after the Florida loss.

Sarkisian turned up the heat on his pass thrower, saying, “I need to see a better version of Arch Manning.”

Manning has gone from that moment, when he was faced with maybe getting benched, to looking like a quarterback who can command an offense to operate efficiently and win games.

Manning has gone 44-of-58 on his throws, connecting for 517 yards and six touchdowns with no turnovers to produce 65 points in two games, and two wins, for Texas.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The Toughest Test Yet

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Louisiana State Tigers defensive end Princewill Umanmielen (1) looks on during the second quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU has the No. 6 defense in the country, nine spots higher than the best defense Manning faced this season: No. 15 Ohio State.

Texas' average defensive opponent ranking is No. 58, with the streak of games that Manning has looked so clean on coming against the No. 40 defense of Missouri and the No. 79 defense of Mississippi State.

Manning has avoided tunrovers against very effecient turnover defenses, but Manning hasn't faced pressure like LSU will bring this week.

LSU ranks No. 6 in havoc rate across FBS, which measures how often a defense creates disruption or negative plays on a per-play basis. LSU's havoc percentage is 20%.

That means that LSU's defense disrupts a play in one out of every five plays.

The last time Manning faced a defense better than LSU at causing havoc was against Tennessee. In that game, he went 14 of 19 in the air for 201 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception while being sacked six times.

Eliminating Manning's presence, just as Tennessee did, will be catastrophic for Texas, as it forces the Longhorns to turn to the run game. That's something Texas wants to avoid right now.

Texas has not only struggled to establish the run, ranking No. 68 in success rate on run plays, but it's also missing top-scoring back Hollywood Smothers for the remainder of the season.

Is There Something for Him To Prove in Louisiana?

Quarterback Arch Manning 16 runs the ball as Newman takes on Lafayette Christian Academy in the LHSAA Div III semi finals. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Arch Manning | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But a major talking point for Manning this week comes as he returns to play his first game in his homestate.

“We’re trying to go 1-0 this week," Manning said this week when asked about his connections to Louisiana and making his first trip back into the state as a starter. "I really don’t have any legacy, you know, I have no family that went to LSU. I’m from New Orleans, which is an hour from Baton Rouge. So there’s no real, there’s no connection, really. It’s not about me at all this week.”

But there is a connection. Maybe it's not as big as he lets on, but there is one. One he proclaimed over the summer.

"It's special for me," Manning said at a media availability while at the Manning Passing Academy over the summer.

He admitted rooting for a time or two for Ole Miss at Tiger Stadium, and even recalled being in the stands to see Joe Burrow's LSU team beat Georgia in 2018 and a top-five showdown between LSU and Alabama there in 2012.

"I grew up going to games there," Manning said. "Great atmosphere. They've got really passionate fans. So I'm excited for the opportunity for our team. SEC road game at night, that's what it's all about."

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.