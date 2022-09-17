Three Things We Hope to Learn Against Mississippi State

There remains uncertainty surrounding a number of spots with this LSU football program. It was inevitable the Tigers would hit a few bumps in the road in Year 1 under Brian Kelly but this team used their matchup against Southern to solve a few problems.

Now, a bigger challenge awaits against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. How will this program deal with their passing attack? How will rotations look at the running back position? There are a few things we hope to learn Saturday evening.

Here are a couple things to monitor:

Secondary Play

It’s Mike Leach’s specialty. He’s done it at every program he’s been to and it’s transitioned well to Mississippi State, especially with quarterback Will Rogers lining up under center. Through the Bulldogs’ first two games, Rogers has already thrown the ball a whopping 98 times for 763 yards and nine touchdowns.

Their success in the passing game is truly remarkable and will be something the Tigers must key in on. After speaking with starting cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse last week, he understands opposing offenses will seek to attack the LSU secondary, making this position group even more ready to prove them wrong and lock up when targeted.

The Tigers are set to return Sevyn Banks into the rotation to give this secondary some depth. It’ll be another player this coaching staff looks to ease into things, but someone of his caliber will only help this defense.

Look for this secondary to be the deciding factor Saturday night. If they show up and lockdown Mississippi State’s receivers, things have the chance to go LSU’s way in this one.

How will John Emery fit into this running back room?

Emery was suspended for the first two games of the season due to academic issues, even after missing all of 2021. All in all, the senior back has been suspended 15 straight games and hasn’t touched the field since 2020.

We’ve seen this Tigers rushing attack be led by the duo of sophomore Armoni Goodwin and Penn State transfer Noah Cain, but how will Emery fit into the mix? Saturday will tell the story in this one. Yes, Emery will be suiting up, but Coach Kelly understands it’ll take time for his legs to get back underneath him, easing him into the rotation gradually.

What we hope to see in this one is Emery get into a rhythm and give this LSU backfield a safety net when needed. Kelly has harped on the growth this program has seen in Emery’s ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. Let’s see if that’s how they use him on Saturday.

Can this offensive line hang against SEC opponents?

Kelly spoke highly of his new starting offensive line this week and expects it to look the same going forward. This coaching staff decided to switch things up against Southern, putting Charles Turner in at center while flipping Garrett Dellinger to left guard.

LT: Will Campbell

LG: Garrett Dellinger

C: Charles Turner

RG: Anthony Bradford

RT: Miles Frazier

Putting Dellinger at guard gives this team a little more flexibility going forward. Though this appears to be their starting five, Kelly praised freshman Emery Jones and what he can provide this squad. Expect to see more of him this season.

What we hope to see is if this offensive line is effective against tougher opponents. Yes, they succeeded against Southern, but when the lights are brightest in SEC play will tell the story here.