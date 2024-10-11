Times of Interest: LSU Football vs. Ole Miss Rebels
No. 13 LSU will enter Saturday night's Week 7 contest against the Ole Miss Rebels looking for revenge following a crucial loss in Oxford a season ago.
After a shootout in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, the Bayou Bengals averaged 6.3 yards per play on their way to putting up 637 yards of total offense, but ultimately came up short against the Rebels down the stretch.
Kelly and Co. will look to avoid a "shootout" once again and will have the help of a new-look LSU defense under coordinator Blake Baker. The Tigers have allowed over 30 points just once this season and will look to dial up a savvy game plan for the Rebels this weekend.
On the other side, it's a different look from the Ole Miss defense as well after hitting the NCAA Transfer with force. The Rebels are No. 12 in the country in yards per game allowed while giving up just three touchdowns through the first six weeks of the season.
Now, all eyes will be on what both defenses dial up in Tiger Stadium this weekend in a pivotal SEC showdown that will certainly have College Football Playoff implications on the line.
The Times of Interest: LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels
Friday, October 11
5:30 p.m. LSU Homecoming Parade (West Lakeshore Drive)
7 p.m. LSU volleyball vs. Oklahoma (Maravich Assembly Center)
Saturday, October 12
7 a.m. Parking Lots on LSU Campus open
10 a.m. LSU SportShop open
12:30 p.m. LSU Athletic Ticket Office open
1:30 p.m. PMAC open to public
1:30 p.m. Bud Light Fan Zone opens
Located in front of PMAC
1:30 p.m. Parish County Line performs at Bud Light Fan Zone
2 p.m. L-Club Tailgate opens at PMAC
Enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat
3:30 p.m. Suites and Club Level open at Tiger Stadium
3:55 p.m. LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk
4 p.m. LSU Spirit Squad walks down Victory Hill
4:02 p.m. LSU Homecoming Court walks down Victory Hill
4:04 p.m. LSU Football Alumni walks down Victory Hill
4:06 p.m. TAF Oaks Society walks down Victory Hill
4:08 p.m. Ford Truck drives down Victory Hill
4:10 p.m. Mike the Tiger with Golf Cart drives down Victory Hill
4:14 p.m. LSU Band marches down Victory Hill
4:15 p.m. LSU arrives at Victory Hill
4:17 p.m. LSU walks down Victory Hill
4:30 p.m. LSU arrives at Tiger Stadium
4:30 p.m. LSU Game Day pregame radio show live from Bud Light Fan Zone
Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
4:30 p.m. All gates to Tiger Stadium open
4:45 p.m. LSU band performance in PMAC
5:10 p.m. LSU Band arrives in Tiger Stadium
6:15 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
Chris Blair, Jacob Hester, Gordy Rush
Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live or on LSU Sports Mobile App
6:21 p.m. Football Alumni Recognition
6:28 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium
6:32 p.m. Moment of Reflection
6:32:30 p.m. LSU Alma Mater
6:34:45 p.m. National Anthem
6:37 p.m. LSU departs locker room
6:39 p.m. LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium
6:40 p.m. LSU takes the field
6:41 p.m. Ole Miss takes the field
6:41 p.m. Coin toss at midfield
6:41 p.m. Guest Captains presentation
QB Warren Rabb, QB Steve Ensminger, QB Matt Flynn
6:44 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Ole Miss on ABC
More LSU News:
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
What's Next for LSU Without Harold Perkins?
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.