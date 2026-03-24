2026 Women's NCAA Tournament Odds: Every Team's Odds to Win Ahead of Sweet 16

There aren’t many low seeds left in the 2026 Women’s NCAA Tournament, but the No. 10 Virginia Cavaliers upset the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes on Monday to cement their spot in the Sweet 16.

With just 16 teams remaining, oddsmakers have updated the odds to win the national title, and only five teams seem to really have a chance to win it all.

The defending champion UConn Huskies lead the way as -260 favorites, giving them an implied probability of 72.22 percent to repeat this season. UConn made quick work of Syracuse on Monday behind 34 points from last year’s Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four, Azzi Fudd.

While the Huskies are the clear favorite to win the tournament and are heavily favored to reach the Elite 8 (25.5-point favorites against UNC in the Sweet 16), there is an intriguing chasing pack behind them.

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UCLA – led by superstar center Lauren Betts – is +550 to win the national title after beating Oklahoma State in the second round. The Bruins have lost just one game all season long and are favored by 19.5 points in their Sweet 16 matchup with Minnesota.

Meanwhile, a trio of SEC teams round out the top five in the odds. No. 1 Texas (+800) is tied with Dawn Staley’s South Carolina Gamecocks (+800) for the third-best odds while the LSU Tigers (+2000) are in fifth. No other team is shorter than 10/1 to win the NCAA Tournament.

Madison Booker and the Longhorns beat South Carolina in the SEC title game, but it may have to go through UCLA in a potential Final Four matchup to reach the national championship.

Virginia showed that upsets can still happen in the women’s tournament by knocking off Iowa, but the top-five teams in the country are pretty clear entering the Sweet 16.

Here’s a look at the full odds to win the national title before Friday’s Sweet 16 action.

2026 Women's NCAA Tournament Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Connecticut: -260

UCLA: +550

Texas: +800

South Carolina: +800

LSU: +2000

Michigan: +10000

Vanderbilt: +10000

TCU: +10000

Louisville: +12500

Duke: +12500

Oklahoma: +20000

Kentucky: +30000

Minnesota: +30000

North Carolina: +30000

Notre Dame: +40000

Virginia: +100000

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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