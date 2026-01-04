Top-100 Transfer Quarterback Locks In Visit With Lane Kiffin and LSU Football
Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers will be looking to reconstruct the quarterback room in Baton Rouge this month with the program currently without a scholarship signal-caller on roster.
After Michael Van Buren revealed his decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Saturday, Kiffin and Co. now sit without a quarterback on roster following the departures of Garrett Nussmeier and Colin Hurley alongside Van Buren.
In what will be a pivotal stretch for the Bayou Bengals, the program will look to add three quarterbacks to the 2026 roster with a potential option locking in a visit to Baton Rouge.
It's no secret LSU is in the mix for the top signal-callers in the free agent market - including Brendan Sorsby and Sam Leavitt, two of the top-ranked available prospects - but there will be a need for multiple players in the room.
Elon quarterback Landen Clark has emerged as a target for the program where the FCS All-American has become a hot name on the market.
Clark started at quarterback for Elon this past season as a redshirt-freshman where he appeared in all 12 games for the program and comes in as the No. 70 rated transfer at his position, according to 247Sports.
The dual-threat signal-caller threw for 2,321 yards and 18 touchdowns while also rushing for 614 yards and 11 scores on the year.
Now, he's set to visit Kiffin and the LSU Tigers on Jan. 9, according to 247Sports.
Clark has also locked in visits to see the Kentucky Wildcats, James Madison Dukes, and North Texas Mean Green this month.
Kiffin and Co. remain in the market with all eyes on a franchise quarterback, but with multiple signal-callers needed, Clark has reportedly emerged as a target for LSU.
LSU is also set to host the No. 1 quarterback in the NCAA Transfer Portal, Brendan Sorsy, where he will arrive on Friday night to begin his stay.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder made his way to Cincinnati after two years at Indiana where he played in 11 games for the Hoosiers.
Sorsby - a two-year starter for the Bearcats - blossomed into one of America's top signal-callers this fall where he will be a hot commodity in the portal market as his top two schools have quickly emerged on Day 1 of the window.
Across 12 games in 2025, the dual-threat signal-caller completed 62 percent of his passes while throwing for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns and just five interceptions.
