LSU Football: Tigers to Host No. 1 Defensive Lineman in the Transfer Portal
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue their search for interior defensive line depth via the NCAA Transfer Portal with potential targets lining up.
Now, another visitor is expected in Baton Rouge this weekend, according to On3's Pete Nakos.
Michigan State defensive lineman Simeon Barrow Jr., the No. 1 uncommitted lineman in the portal, will be in town on Sunday to visit LSU.
Barrow entered the portal on Thursday and quickly became one of the most coveted at his position with sources indicating the Tigers would pursue the Spartan transfer.
After a few hours in the portal, a visit was in the works with both parties solidifying a date that works. LSU will get the first visit for Barrow with Bo Davis and Co. rolling out the red carpet for their top transfer target.
Barrow spent four seasons with Michigan State, and now in search of a new home for his final season of eligibility, he'll be wined and dined during his transfer process with LSU getting in the mix early.
Barrow tallied 34 games played with 30 starts, totaling 110 career tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks, two blocked field goals, one pass break-up, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.
LSU also hosted Indiana defensive lineman Philip Blidi for a visit to Baton Rouge last week as he navigates a busy recruiting scene.
The Other Spring Visitor: Philip Blidi (Indiana)
Blidi, one of the more coveted transfers in the portal, checked in with Brian Kelly and Co. before continuing his visit schedule last week. He visited LSU following a trip to Washington. From there, he was expected to visit Oklahoma on April 19, but has since cancelled the trip, according to On3.
The schools to monitor in Blidi's recruitment remain LSU, Auburn and Washington, according to those familiar with his recruitment. LSU offered the graduate transfer before the spring window opened.
The veteran lineman, who has one year of eligibility remaining, is looking to enter a situation with a chance to boost his draft stock and win a championship.
Before Blidi's trip to LSU, he was set to check out Arizona State, but has since called off that trip before scheduling the midweek visit to Baton Rouge.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder spent three seasons at Texas Tech prior to his stint with the Indiana Hoosiers. During his time with the Red Raiders, he appeared in 34 games and tallied 39 tackles, six tackles for a loss and two sacks.
With Indiana in 2023, Blidi played in 12 games with 11 starts, logging 30 tackles, four tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries and a pass breakup.
Rumors have begun swirling that Auburn could be the team to beat here, but LSU will continue pushing for his services with a decision date inching closer.
LSU Country will have the latest on Brian Kelly and the Tigers' Transfer Portal process as they navigate a busy next two weeks.
Other LSU News:
LSU Football: Transfer Targets Brian Kelly and LSU Could Add This Offseason
Transfer Portal Primer: Where Does LSU Football Stand During The Second Window?
The Wide Receiver Big Board: Who is LSU Football Pushing to Land Commitments From?
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.