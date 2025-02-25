Top LSU Football Wide Receiver Not Invited to NFL Combine, Multiple Tigers Attending
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will be well represented in Indianapolis this week for the 2025 NFL Combine after several former members of the program received an invite to the event.
The NFL Combine serves as a pivotal step for pro prospects as they prepare for the NFL Draft where a myriad of evaluators and personnel will be in attendance.
LSU’s Pro Day will be held on March 26 with the NFL Draft taking place April 24-26 at Lambeau Field and the Titletown District in Green Bay.
NFL Combine Schedule
Thursday, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. CT Defensive Line and Linebackers
Friday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. CT Defensive backs and Tight Ends
Saturday, March 1 at Noon CT Running Backs, Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers
Sunday, March 2 at Noon CT Offensive Line
Which LSU Tigers earned invites to the event? Which notable name was left off of the list?
The LSU Tigers Invited: 2025 NFL Combine
Will Campbell: Offensive Lineman
LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell is a projected Top-10 selection in the 2025 NFL Draft and has received an invite to the event.
The junior offensive tackle made the decision to forgo his final season of eligibility and take his talents to the next level after a dominant career in the purple and gold.
Now, the prized Tiger will look to take the NFL by storm after a standout career in Baton Rouge.
Mason Taylor: Tight End
LSU tight end Mason Taylor's stock is soaring ahead of the NFL Combine after a big-time showing at the Reese's Senior Bowl. He's a projected Day 2 selection.
Taylor's loss is a critical one for the LSU program after quickly becoming the most productive tight end in LSU history.
The numbers year-by-year:
Year 1: 38 catches, 414 yards + 3 TD
Year 2: 36 catches, 348 yards + 1 TD
Year 3: 55 catches, 546 yards + 2 TD
Taylor departs Baton Rouge as leader in receptions by a tight end and yards by a tight end in LSU history.
Emery Jones: Offensive Line
LSU offensive lineman Emery Jones will look to boost his stock at the NFL Combine after putting scouts on notice at the Reese's Senior Bowl. He's currently a projected Day 2 pick.
Jones, the Tigers' starting right tackle in 2024, departs Baton Rouge after an impressive three-year career in the purple and gold.
There was hope that Jones would return in 2025 as he looked to improve his NFL Draft stock in his final college season, but after mulling over the options with his camp, the Louisiana native will now begin the next chapter of his playing career.
Th4 6-foot-6, 315-pounder started in over 30 games for the LSU Tigers across three seasons after being thrown in the fire as a true freshman.
Other LSU Invites:
- Sai'vion Jones: Defensive End
- Bradyn Swinson: Defensive End
- Zy Alexander: Cornerback
- Miles Frazier: Offensive Line
- Garrett Dellinger: Offensive Line
The Key Name Off The List: WR Kyren Lacy
Former LSU receiver Kyren Lacy did not receive an invitation to the 2025 NFL Combine following an off-field incident that occurred in December.
Lacy was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in January on the charges of hit-and-run driving with serious injury or death, reckless operation with accident, and negligent homicide, WAFB News Station reported.
Lacy turned himself in at 6:34 p.m. CT on Jan. 12 with bond set at $151,000 in total for all three charges, according to the report.
After posting bail, Lacy was later released at 8:11 p.m. CT.
WAFB released a statement via the Louisiana State Police prior to Lacy turning himself in last month:
“A Louisiana State Police document contains the following allegations about the incident: As Lacy was illegally passing the other vehicles, the driver of a northbound lane pickup truck abruptly braked and swerved to the right to avoid a head-on collision with the approaching Dodge.
"Traveling behind the pickup truck was a Kia Cadenza whose driver swerved left to avoid the oncoming Dodge Charger. As the Kia Cadenza took evasive action to avoid impact with the Dodge, it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a southbound Kia Sorrento.
"Following the crash, Lacy drove around the crash scene and fled south on LA Hwy 20 without stopping to render aid, call emergency services, or report his involvement in the crash. A passenger in the Kia Sorrento, Herman Hall of Thibodaux, was critically injured in the 10 a.m. crash and transported to a hospital where he later died, investigators said. Hall, age 78, was a former Marine.
Louisiana State Police said LSP detectives and troopers were able to determine that Lacy was driving the Dodge Charger at the time."
The 2025 NFL Combine will begin on Thursday with players reporting to Indianapolis for the big event this week.
More LSU News:
Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land
The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target
Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.