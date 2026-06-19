Trap Game or Tune-Up? Sizing Up Mississippi State on LSU's Schedule

It's hard to call any SEC matchup a tune-up game. Especially when the game brings over a century of history.

LSU and Mississippi State's Week 7 matchup will feature two completely different teams. On one hand, LSU is a powerhouse with one of college football's most expensive rosters, but Mississippi State is coming in with question marks all over the field.

The one similarity is that both are in a rebuilding phase. But even in that, expectations differ.

The Talent Gap

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Lane Kiffin's first season in Baton Rouge comes with national title hopes. There isn't necessarily a championship expectation in the Baton Rouge air for Year 1, but there are hopes. And so is winning football.

LSU enters 2026 with one of the most expensive rosters in college football, an estimated $40 million roster built specifically to return to the playoffs and advance once it gets there.

Kiffin has promised LSU fans a championship, but asks them not to hold him to that fire after one season.

"I don't know how fast it's going to happen, but we're going to win a national championship," Kiffin said on Tyrann Mathieu's 'In The Bayou' podcast. "It might not be today, but it's going to happen."

There are still questions around LSU because that investment bought talent, but not necessarily cohesion. Kiffin himself compared his offense to an "expansion team" during spring camp, pointing to how many new faces still needed time to get on the same page.

But despite that, LSU still has a massive advantage over Mississippi State with the roster.

The Schedule Trap

Oct 18, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Louisiana State Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

LSU's schedule makes this game a trap. The complacency of a home game for the Tigers in the middle of SEC play can easily creep in.

Mississippi State should be a high-caliber tune-up game with the way that its roster is built and the scheme is constructed.

But it's the SEC, and the Bulldogs' trip to Louisiana is sandwiched between road trips, with Auburn's bigger rivalry looming after the game. That's the textbook conditions that underdogs look to exploit.

LSU needs to avoid that. The preparation for a weaker opponent, especially in the middle of the SEC gauntlet, is a temptation for staff across the country to ease up on. The staff will have to avoid that trap and the team will look to show their worth on the field.

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