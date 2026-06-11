Lane Kiffin's Spot in Latest Coaching Rankings Grows LSU's 2026 Expectations

Nothing is going to stop the train of anticipation for the LSU Tigers' 2026 football season. There are so many storylines that will keep fans busy until opening weekend.

One of the biggest stories for the Tigers and for college football has been the arrival of new head coach Lane Kiffin. Kiffin is coming off of a historic season with the Ole Miss Rebels. Now, the LSU athletic department is hoping Kiffin can keep up his elite-level playcalling on the Tigers' sidelines.

As the Kiffin era begins, Bill Bender of The Sporting News recently ranked every coach in college football. Kiffin's spot in the rankings has the new leader of the Tigers nearing legendary status.

Calling Kiffin

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Bender has ranked Coach Kiffin as the eighth-best coach in the country heading into the 2026 season. The eighth position moves Kiffin two spots ahead of where he was last preseason.

"Kiffin is a constant content-generator off the field with the well-documented in-season move from Ole Miss to LSU. Kiffin had a 55-19 record at Ole Miss and elevated the Rebels into a top-10 program. Now, he takes on the LSU job – where three of the last four coaches won national titles. The pressure is on Kiffin – and the spotlight will be bright in the home opener against Clemson and a road trip to Ole Miss on Sept. 19," writes Bender.

A Culture Changing Season

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Being a top ten coach before he ever coached a game for the Tigers is a clear indication that the program may have found the right leader. The Tigers wanted someone who could change the culture in Baton Rouge, and Kiffin can do just that.

The season before his arrival in Oxford, Mississippi, the Rebels had won four games and needed a shot in the arm. In his six seasons with the program, Kiffin had four 10+ win seasons. If anyone can take on the task of saving a program, it's Kiffin.

Tough Battle Ahead

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Kiffin is bringing the experience the Tigers are looking for, however, coaching in the SEC is never easy. The new Tigers head coach is one of four SEC coaches that made Bender's top-10 coaching ranking.

This program is one of the few that has national championship aspirations every season. To do that, they will need to rule the SEC once again. Is Kiffin up for the task?

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