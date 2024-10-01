Trend Meter: Is LSU Football Peaking at the Right Time?
Brian Kelly and the No. 13 ranked LSU Tigers enter the bye week with a 4-1 (1-0) record after capturing four consecutive victories over Nicholls State, South Carolina, UCLA and South Alabama.
Now, the Bayou Bengals head into the open date with the meat of the SEC schedule inching closer with the Ole Miss Rebels up first.
Kelly and Co. will take this week to recover while beginning game preparation for Lane Kiffin's squad.
Are the Tigers peaking at the right time? Is the program trending in the right direction?
The Buzz: No. 13 LSU Taking Strides
No. 1: Garrett Nussmeier's Surgical Start
Through the first five weeks of the season, LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier is 138-of-198 passing for 1,652 yards with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions.
He leads the SEC in both completions and touchdowns while ranking in or near the Top 5 nationally in both categories.
The redshirt-junior quarterback has been sensational for LSU this season despite being without starting wide receiver Chis Hilton.
LSU has seen production from WR1 Kyren Lacy, tight end Mason Taylor and emerging star Aaron Anderson through the first quarter of the season.
Anderson leads the program in receiving yards with 371 on 27 receptions and a pair of touchdowns on 13.7 yards per catch. The second-year Tiger has become a focal point of LSU's offense while adding a weapon alongside Lacy at the receiver position.
For Lacy specifically, he's been the WR1 that LSU has needed this season with the departures of Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. He's up to 352 yards and five touchdowns on just 25 receptions this season while leading the program in yards per catch with 14.1.
It's evident the passing attack is firing on all cylinders with Nussmeier utilizing weapons Lacy, Anderson, Taylor and CJ Daniels, but it still feels as though this unit has another gear it can hit during SEC play.
For the offense as a whole, there is growing optimism that the rushing attack can hit its stride in the coming weeks with Caden Durham as the lead back, further solidifying this unit as one of the best in the SEC.
No. 2: LSU Has Found Its Lead Back
LSU true freshman running back Caden Durham was shot out of a cannon to start Saturday night’s showdown against South Alabama. The youngster out of Texas took control as the lead back in Week 5 and didn’t disappoint.
On the first play of the game, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier connected with Durham on a screen pass with the track speed on full display after the reception.
Durham turned it up field for a 71-yard touchdown to get the Tigers off to the fast start they have been eyeing all season.
But it didn’t stop there for the Lone Star State native and former Top 10 running back in America.
On the following drive, Durham’s number was called once again with offensive coordinator Joe Sloan dialing up a run up the middle. The true freshman slithered through the defense for an 86-yard run to the one-yard line with Nussmeier punching it in on the following play.
Durham’s historic first half was the talk of the town after ending the first two quarters with three receptions for 89 yards and one touchdown, but his production on the ground is what has LSU intrigued at what’s to come in SEC play next week.
He tallied 128 rushing yards on just seven attempts with an average of 18.3 yards per carry. Durham provided a spark in the backfield once again after logging 217 total yards in the first half with a pair of scores.
All signs point to Durham taking over the reins as RB1 in Baton Rouge after a phenomenal start to his LSU career in year one with the program. The jump he's made has given the program life in the run-game moving forward behind an elite offensive line.
No. 3: Defense Showing Signs of Life
The LSU defense is by no means perfect, but it's clear under coordinator Blake Baker that it is trending in the right direction.
We've seen the group flip flop schemes over the first five weeks of the season. Whether it be a 4-3 look or a 4-2-5 defense, Baker has tested out his personnel in various looks while searching for the best combination.
Now, heading into SEC play, this group is clicking after holding a Top 10 offense in America to just 10 points in Week 5. Yes, it was an inferior opponent, but the Tigers handled business while playing complementary football in Death Valley last weekend.
We've seen a starting unit of: DT Gio Paez, DT Paris Shand, DE Sai'vion Jones, DE Bradyn Swinson, LB Greg Penn III, LB Whit Weeks, CB Ashton Stamps, CB Zy Alexander, STAR Major Burns, S Dashawn Spears and S Jardin Gilbert take significant snaps. Will this be the 4-2-5 defense heading into Week 7 against Ole Miss to start SEC play? Time will tell.
But the "starters" aren't the only ones seeing production. Kelly and Co. have fallen back on others to take meaningful snaps this season.
From defensive tackle Ahmad Breaux to cornerback PJ Woodland to defensive back JK Johnson, the program has utilized several depth pieces this season.
Now, there is life defensively in Baton Rouge with the meat of the SEC schedule inching closer.
