Two LSU Football Wide Receivers Could Emerge as 'Sleeper' Picks to Shine for Tigers

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are just days away from opening Spring Camp in Baton Rouge with the new-look roster set to take the field for a pivotal stretch on the offseason calendar.

Once Kiffin arrived in the Bayou State, there was a primary focus on retooling the receiving corps with the staff hitting the free agent market with force, ultimately adding double-digit pass-catchers.

"I think talent-wise, probably is. A lot of that too is also the numbers," Kiffin said when asked if it was the best portal class ever. "The volume helps when I make that statement. I think, over time, in general, volume's gone up because as the system evolved.

"It's really created a system that makes players go in and like I said in the beginning, when it was first created, at least now there's only one window. You basically had created a system that was two times a year as a player, so I don't blame them."

LSU signed nine Top-100 prospects and multiple players rated No. 1 at their positions - headlined by the No. 1 overall transfer in the market, Sam Leavitt, among several other top playmakers.

But there are "underrated" pieces to keep tabs on with two wide receivers worth mentioning ahead of Spring Camp next week:

Courtesy of Tre Brown's Instagram.

WR Tre Brown III - Old Dominion

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is coming off of a standout 2025 campaign as a sophomore where he caught 38 passes for 762 yards and four touchdowns - averaging a whopping 20 yards per catch.

Brown surpassed 100 yards in a single game on two occasions. The first came against James Madison in by far his best performance of the season - notably against a College Football Playoff program - where he caught four passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

Brown joins an elite haul in the wide receiver room where Kiffin and Co. have retooled the unit from top to bottom with only one returning wideout from the 2025 roster remaining in Baton Rouge.

WR Jackson Harris - Hawaii

Harris checks in as a Top-50 wide receiver in the NCAA Transfer Portal after a dominant 2025 campaign for the Rainbow Warriors where he hauled in 49 receptions for 963 yards and 12 touchdowns in 10 games played.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder earned All-Conference honors in 2025 after transferring in from Stanford last offseason where he now takes his game to the Southeastern Conference.

Harris has quickly bought into the LSU culture with his recent comments firing up LSU faithful after reiterating that the program is "Wide Receiver University" in a recent interview.

“Regardless of where I were to choose to go to school, I would have made the best of my opportunity, but I chose LSU because it’s wide receiver university," Harris told TigerRag.

Courtesy of Tre Brown on Instagram.

Wide Receiver (9):

Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs

Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats

Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators

Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts

Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini

Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys

Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans

LSU will open Spring Camp on Tuesday, March 24 with the Bayou Bengals set to navigate a critical stretch on the offseason calendar.

More LSU News:

Brian Kelly Reveals Eye-Opening Perspective on LSU Football's Decision to Fire Him

LSU Football Transfer Addition Generating Significant Buzz Amid Strong Offseason

LSU Football Star Labeled No. 1 Returning Player at Position Heading Into 2026 Season

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