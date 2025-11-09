Updated AP Top-25 Poll: Alabama Stays Firm After LSU Win, Michigan Wolverines Cruise
The LSU Tigers remain on the outside looking in of the AP Top-25 Poll after falling to 5-4 on the season following a Week 11 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
In interim coach Frank Wilson's debut following the firing of Brian Kelly, the Bayou Bengals' newfound energy wasn't enough to get over the hump down the stretch.
Wilson wasn't afraid to make the hard calls on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa after benching quarterback Garrett Nussmeier in the third quarter after replacing him with Michael Van Buren.
“As we discussed as a staff, we knew there could opportunities in the quarterback run game and then at the back end as they tried to bring closure to it, they would make it difficult to just sit in the pocket," Wilson said.
"We wanted to move them around and do some things and we thought he gave us a chance to do those things so that went into the thought of it."
But the Tigers were unable to receive a spark from Van Buren where he finished 5-for-11 with 52 yards and a lost fumble.
“I thought he was solid,” Wilson added of Van Buren. “There was some things that were obvious: pushing the pocket, stepping up, delivering passes escaping, extended plays and picking up first downs with his legs.
"I’d like him to have two hands on the ball in the pocket so we don’t get that last one swatted away, but I thought he did a good job.”
The LSU Tigers remain on the outside looking with this week's AP Top-25 Poll while Alabama stayed put at No. 4.
A look into the full Top-25 after Week 11 of the college football season.
The AP Top-25 Poll: Week 12 Edition
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Indiana Hoosiers
3. Texas A&M Aggies
4. Alabama Crimson Tide
5. Georgia Bulldogs
6. Ole Miss Rebels
7. Oregon Ducks
8. Texas Tech Red Raiders
9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
10. Texas Longhorns
The Alabama Crimson Tide remains firmly in the Top-10 of the AP Poll with all eyes on the Rebels down the stretch of the 2025 season.
11. Oklahoma Sooners
12. BYU Cougars
13. Vanderbilt Commodores
14. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
15. Utah Utes
16. Miami Hurricanes
17. USC Trojans
18. Michigan Wolverines
19. Louisville Cardinals
20. Virginia Cavaliers
21. Tennessee Volunteers
22. Cincinnati Bearcats
23. Pittsburgh Panthers
24. James Madison Dukes
25. South Florida Bulls
The LSU Tigers will return to action on Saturday in Death Valley for a Week 12 matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Kickoff is set for 11:45 a.m.
