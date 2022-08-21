WATCH: 2023 LSU Commits Already Showing Out During Senior Season

LSU’s 2023 recruiting class took off over the month of July, reeling in a whopping number of commitments. Headlined by 5-star wide receiver Jalen Brown, the dominos began to fall. With July setting the table for August, this program is up to 21 commitments this cycle.

A majority of the commitments began their senior year this weekend, whether it be scrimmages or Week 1, things are beginning to roll with LSU commits already making an impression.

Here are a few players who are standing out early:

Jalen Brown - Wide Receiver (4-star)

Brown shut down the recruitment process before his senior year, wanting to focus solely on winning in his final high school season. The commitment of the star-studded wide receiver trickled down the totem pole. Once Brown announced he’d be taking his talent to Baton Rouge, this 2023 class blew up.

After Brown came Kaleb Jackson, after Jackson came Paul Mubenga and so on. Players wanting to team up with such a gifted athlete and utilizing their skill sets as one builds for the future. For Brown, it ultimately came down to this new era of LSU football.

Related: Tigers Gain Commitment From Big-Time WR Jalen Brown

Watch Brown light it up on the gridiron this weekend, representing the purple and gold to the highest degree.

Trey Holly - Running Back (4-star)

Running back is a position group the Tigers are struggling with from a depth perspective, so to see Holly kick off his senior year in style is promising. Holly, along with 4-star commit Kaleb Jackson, look to be the next one-two punch for LSU.

Related: Tigers Secure One-Two Punch of the Future

Holly is an explosive back who has seemingly dominated his competition from his first rep with varsity. Giving the Tigers a dynamic runner, his senior season will be something to monitor closely as he looks to continue climbing up the rankings.

Watch Holly light it up to kick off his senior season.

Jeremiah Hughes - Cornerback (4-star)

The Bishop Gorman product thrives when the lights are brightest, giving the Tigers a player who has competed on the national stage for a powerhouse high school over the years. The chance to play in Baton Rouge was an opportunity Hughes couldn’t pass up on. Accompanied by a deep, talent rich 2023 class, this cycle has some elite-level players coming to LSU.

Hughes looks to focus solely on winning throughout his senior year at Bishop Gorman with a national championship on his mind. Polishing his game and preparing for the next level will be priority No. 1 for the lockdown corner who has the chance to be the next great out of Death Valley.

Related: Elite CB Jeremiah Hughes Commits to LSU

His plan looks to be going accordingly after showcasing his talent this weekend to get his senior year going.