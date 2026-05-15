What Happened Last Time LSU Football Played Kentucky?

Week 6 of the 2026 college football season sees the LSU Tigers hitting the road for the second time on the campaign, with the destination set for Kroger Field at Commonwealth Stadium against the Kentucky Wildcats.

LSU holds a commanding lead on the all-time series against the Wildcats, boasting a 39-16-1 record against their conference opponents, which included a 13-game winning streak from 1961 to 1973.

And the last time the two teams squared off was in Lexington during Ed Orgeron's final season with the team, where a struggling LSU squad took on what was then an undefeated Kentucky team.

What Happened Last Time Between LSU and Kentucky?

Kentucky Wildcats running back Kavosiey Smoke (0) runs the ball during the third quarter against the LSU Tigers at Kroger Field. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The evening of October 9, 2021 saw the Tigers heading to Kroger Field looking to right their wrongs from the previous week that resulted in a loss to No. 22 Auburn, running into an even tougher opponent in No. 16 Kentucky.

Mark Stoops' team scored first with a three-yard passing score from quarterback Will Levis to running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. and opened up the second quarter with Wan'Dale Robinson catching an 11-yard score from Levis to give the Wildcats a 14-0 lead at halftime after the Tigers punted the ball three times, fumbled, and turned over on downs to complete their first half of play.

The first drive of the third quarter saw Levis keep it at the one-yard line and punch in the easy score to give the home team a three-score lead before the Tigers finally got on the board with their own one-yard score courtesy of running back Tyrion Davis-Price, cutting Kentucky's lead to 21-7.

Levis would register his second scoring run with a five-yard run to conclude the quarter, and after LSU opened the fourth quarter with another turnover on downs, Kentucky was given solid field position that allowed Levis to connect with JuTahn McClain for a 25-yard score, making the game 35-7 now in favor of the home team.

LSU quarterback Max Johnson finally put together an offensive highlight early on in the fourth quarter with a 41-yard pass to wideout Malik Nabers, and Davis-Price hit paydirt again with a two-yard scoring run with 5:29 left in the fourth to make it 35-21 Kentucky, but the Wildcats would put the game on ice the following drive with an 18-yard run by the running back Rodriguez Jr., keeping their season record undefeated with a 42-21 victory.

Max Johnson completed 22 of 38 passes for 261 yards and a touchdown, while Tyrion Davis-Price put together a 147-yard, two-touchdown day, and Kayshon Boutte paced the Tigers receivers with eight catches for 73 yards.

LSU and Kentucky meet in Week 6 of the 2026 season on Saturday, October 10.

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