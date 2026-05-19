What Happened Last Time the LSU Tigers Played Mississippi State?

Week 7 of the first season in the Lane Kiffin era brings the LSU Tigers back to "Death Valley" after a trip to Kentucky, where they revamp a rivalry with the Mississippi State Bulldogs after a three-year hiatus.

The two teams will meet for the 115th time ever, with the Tigers holding a commanding lead in the all-time series with a 75-36-3 record, including the three most recent games played between the schools.

The last time they faced off was back in the 2023 season, where LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels used the game as an announcement to the college football world that he was, without a doubt, a Heisman Trophy contender.

What Happened Last Time Between LSU and State?

LSU Tigers running back Josh Williams (27) runs the ball while defended by Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Shawn Preston Jr. (7) and defensive end De'Monte Russell (9) during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Matt Bush-Imagn Images

In front of a packed house at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, the No. 14 Tigers would score first on a Damian Ramos field goal that concluded a 14-play, 77-yard drive that lasted 7:12 in the opening stages of the game.

The next two scores were both from the Tigers and courtesy of a connection between Daniels and wide receiver Malik Nabers, the first coming on a 26-yard pass later in the first quarter and the second one a 33-yard pass play in the first minute of the second quarter to put the Tigers up 17-0 early on.

LSU running back Josh Williams punched in a score from the one-yard line to extend the lead to 24-0 before the Bulldogs finally got on the board with a nine-yard run by Tulu Griffin with just under a minute to go in the half, making it 24-7 LSU after two quarters.

The Tigers mirrored their first half start to begin the second half, using a double-digit play drive to put Ramos in the perfect spot for a 41-yard field goal, giving LSU a 20-point lead, and a pair of touchdown runs by Daniels gave the Purple and Gold a commanding 41-7 lead on the road, and by the time Mississippi State quarterback Mike Wright found Antonio Harmon for the four-yard touchdown, the damage had long been done.

Daniels and the Tigers secured the necessary first downs and ran out the clock, giving LSU the 41-14 win to move them to 2-1 on the season.

Daniels completed 30 of 34 attempted passes for 361 yards and two touchdowns, with 13 of the passes, 239 of the yards, and both of the touchdowns going into the hands of Nabers, a duo that would eventually make Daniels the third LSU Tiger to be graced with the Heisman Trophy at the season's end.

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