Jayden Daniels Injury Update Shifts Eagles vs. Commanders Odds for NFL Week 16
The Washington Commanders made a major decision on Monday, shutting down starting quarterback Jayden Daniels for the rest of the 2025 season.
Daniels has dealt with a ton of injuries this season, including an elbow injury that has cost him a lot of the second half of the campaign. After the star quarterback was not cleared on Monday, the Commanders reportedly decided to shut him down to focus on 2026.
Washington is eliminated from playoff contention, so it makes sense to end Daniels' season early to avoid any further injury. Prior to Daniels being ruled out against the Philadelphia Eagles for Week 16, oddsmakers had set Washington as a six-point underdog in the opening odds.
That line has made a slight move at DraftKings, as the Eagles are now favored by 6.5 points on the road in this matchup. That's a sign that the betting market was already factoring in that Daniels wouldn't play in Week 16.
This season, Daniels appeared in just seven games, leading the Commanders to a 2-5 record in his starts. The second-year quarterback completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 1,262 yards, eight scores and three picks while rushing for 278 yards and two scores on 58 carries.
Washington will turn to Marcus Mariota at quarterback with Daniels out, and it has a chance to play spoiler against Philly on Sunday and in Week 18. The Eagles need just one win to clinch the NFC East, but things could get dicey if they lose on Saturday and the Dallas Cowboys win.
Dallas needs to win out and Philly needs to lose out for the Cowboys to make the playoffs.
As for Daniels, his focus will turn to 2026, where he will likely be one of the leading candidates for Comeback Player of the Year. Daniels led Washington to the NFC title game as a rookie, but it's clear that the team has a lot of holes that it needs to fill if it wants to reach that level of success again in the near future.
